Gluten is a type of protein found in grains such as wheat, rye, barley, and others. The consumption of gluten might irritate the lining of the small intestine leading to a weaker immune system in certain people with the pre-existing auto-immune condition. The long-term consumption of gluten foods leads to the destruction of villi in intestines.

Pinnacle Foods

Dr. Schär

Hain Celestial

General Mills

Aleias Gluten Free Foods

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Doves Farm

Ener-G Foods

Genius Foods

Kellogg

The global gluten-free bakery market is growing due to various factors such as the rise in the number of people with gluten intolerances and allergies along with the increasing demand for bakery products with gluten-free claims. The increasing awareness about the ill effects of gluten intolerance and the rising number of people with celiac disease will further contribute toward the growth of global gluten-free bakery market. EMEA accounted for the major market shares during 2016. The region is witnessing a rise in awareness about food intolerances and new product launches. Factors such as the increasing preference of consumers in Germany towards products with high protein content in flours will fuel the growth of the market in this region. Vendors are increasingly focusing on following strategic alliances and are also acquiring gluten-free bakery brands to diversify and strengthen their product portfolios. Major Classifications are as follows:

Gluten-Free Bread

Gluten-Free Biscuits

Cookies Major Applications are as follows:

Online Retail