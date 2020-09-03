Dental Porcelain Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2026 | 3M ESPE, Coltene, Danaher
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Dental Porcelain market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dental Porcelain market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dental Porcelain report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental Porcelain report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental Porcelain market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental Porcelain market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental Porcelain market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental Porcelain market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental Porcelain market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Dental Porcelain Market Research Report: 3M ESPE, Coltene, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Mitsui Chemicals, Shofu Dental, VOCO GmbH, Zirkonzahn, VITA Zahnfabrik, Upcera Dental, Ultradent, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Huge Dental, Aidite
Global Dental Porcelain Market Segmentation by Product: Zirconium Dioxide
Glass Ceramics
Other
Global Dental Porcelain Market Segmentation by Application: Dental Clinic
Hospital
Others
The Dental Porcelain Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental Porcelain market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental Porcelain market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Dental Porcelain market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dental Porcelain industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Dental Porcelain market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Dental Porcelain market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dental Porcelain market?
Table of Contents:
1 Dental Porcelain Market Overview
1.1 Dental Porcelain Product Overview
1.2 Dental Porcelain Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Zirconium Dioxide
1.2.2 Glass Ceramics
1.2.3 Other
1.3 Global Dental Porcelain Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Dental Porcelain Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Dental Porcelain Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Dental Porcelain Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Dental Porcelain Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Dental Porcelain Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Dental Porcelain Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Dental Porcelain Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Dental Porcelain Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Dental Porcelain Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Dental Porcelain Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Dental Porcelain Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Dental Porcelain Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Dental Porcelain Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Dental Porcelain Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Dental Porcelain Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Dental Porcelain Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Dental Porcelain Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Dental Porcelain Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dental Porcelain as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dental Porcelain Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Dental Porcelain Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Dental Porcelain Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Dental Porcelain Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Dental Porcelain Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Dental Porcelain Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Dental Porcelain Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Dental Porcelain Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Porcelain Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Porcelain Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Dental Porcelain Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Dental Porcelain Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Dental Porcelain Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Dental Porcelain Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Porcelain Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Porcelain Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Dental Porcelain by Application
4.1 Dental Porcelain Segment by Application
4.1.1 Dental Clinic
4.1.2 Hospital
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Dental Porcelain Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Dental Porcelain Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Dental Porcelain Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Dental Porcelain Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Dental Porcelain by Application
4.5.2 Europe Dental Porcelain by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Dental Porcelain by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Dental Porcelain by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Dental Porcelain by Application
5 North America Dental Porcelain Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Dental Porcelain Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Dental Porcelain Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Dental Porcelain Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Dental Porcelain Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Porcelain Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Dental Porcelain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dental Porcelain Business
10.1 3M ESPE
10.1.1 3M ESPE Corporation Information
10.1.2 3M ESPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 3M ESPE Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 3M ESPE Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.1.5 3M ESPE Recent Development
10.2 Coltene
10.2.1 Coltene Corporation Information
10.2.2 Coltene Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Coltene Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 3M ESPE Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.2.5 Coltene Recent Development
10.3 Danaher
10.3.1 Danaher Corporation Information
10.3.2 Danaher Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Danaher Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Danaher Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.3.5 Danaher Recent Development
10.4 Dentsply Sirona
10.4.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information
10.4.2 Dentsply Sirona Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Dentsply Sirona Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Dentsply Sirona Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.4.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development
10.5 GC Corporation
10.5.1 GC Corporation Corporation Information
10.5.2 GC Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 GC Corporation Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 GC Corporation Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.5.5 GC Corporation Recent Development
10.6 Ivoclar Vivadent
10.6.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Corporation Information
10.6.2 Ivoclar Vivadent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.6.5 Ivoclar Vivadent Recent Development
10.7 Mitsui Chemicals
10.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
10.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development
10.8 Shofu Dental
10.8.1 Shofu Dental Corporation Information
10.8.2 Shofu Dental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Shofu Dental Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Shofu Dental Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.8.5 Shofu Dental Recent Development
10.9 VOCO GmbH
10.9.1 VOCO GmbH Corporation Information
10.9.2 VOCO GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 VOCO GmbH Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 VOCO GmbH Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.9.5 VOCO GmbH Recent Development
10.10 Zirkonzahn
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Dental Porcelain Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Zirkonzahn Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Zirkonzahn Recent Development
10.11 VITA Zahnfabrik
10.11.1 VITA Zahnfabrik Corporation Information
10.11.2 VITA Zahnfabrik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 VITA Zahnfabrik Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 VITA Zahnfabrik Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.11.5 VITA Zahnfabrik Recent Development
10.12 Upcera Dental
10.12.1 Upcera Dental Corporation Information
10.12.2 Upcera Dental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Upcera Dental Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Upcera Dental Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.12.5 Upcera Dental Recent Development
10.13 Ultradent
10.13.1 Ultradent Corporation Information
10.13.2 Ultradent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Ultradent Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Ultradent Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.13.5 Ultradent Recent Development
10.14 Kuraray Noritake Dental
10.14.1 Kuraray Noritake Dental Corporation Information
10.14.2 Kuraray Noritake Dental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Kuraray Noritake Dental Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Kuraray Noritake Dental Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.14.5 Kuraray Noritake Dental Recent Development
10.15 Huge Dental
10.15.1 Huge Dental Corporation Information
10.15.2 Huge Dental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Huge Dental Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Huge Dental Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.15.5 Huge Dental Recent Development
10.16 Aidite
10.16.1 Aidite Corporation Information
10.16.2 Aidite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Aidite Dental Porcelain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Aidite Dental Porcelain Products Offered
10.16.5 Aidite Recent Development
11 Dental Porcelain Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Dental Porcelain Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Dental Porcelain Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
