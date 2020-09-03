Formic Acid Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Formic acid (also called methanoic acid) is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. It is also the simplest carboxylic acid. The chemical formula is HCOOH or HCO2H. Formic acid is an environmentally acceptable and highly efficient organic acid.

BASF

LUXI

Eastan

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Tianyuan Group

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Feicheng Acid

Perstorp

Wuhan Ruisunny Chemical

Shandong Rongyue Chemical

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Huaqiang Chemical

Shanxi Yuanping Chemicals

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Scope of the Formic Acid Market Report: Globally, the global production was 1015 K MT in 2016 and it will reach 1217 K MT in 2022. In addition, the production regions of formic acid are mainly located in China, US, EU and India. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 48% volume market share in 2016. In 2015, BASF bullied the first plant of formic acid in Geismar, Louisiana. It is the only formic acid production plant in USA. As for the region consumption, China remained the largest market for formic acid in the world, with 34% market share consumption in 2016. Other major consuming regions include EU and US, which account for 29 % and 4% respectively. At present, the methyl formate hydrolysis technology is mainly adopted for producing formic acid and accounted for 81.59% in 2015. The downstream demand of formic acid is rigidity. Major applications include silage and animal feed preservation, leather and tanning, textiles, formate salts, pharmaceuticals/food chemicals, rubber chemicals (antiozonants and coagulants), catalysts and plasticizers.In 2016, the largest use, accounting for about 42% of global demand, is in Leather & Textile. Other major uses are 27% in agriculture. The worldwide market for Formic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 828.1 million US$ in 2024, from 778.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Formic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Formic Acid Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Formic Acid Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Formic Acid market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Agriculture

Leather and Textile

Rubber

Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

0.85

0.98