Sodium Hydroxide Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing.For commercial purposes, caustic soda is used either in a 32%, 45% of 50% etc. aqueous solution or as a solid. Industrially, caustic soda is most commonly manufactured by the electrolysis of a sodium chloride (NaCl) solution. The co-products formed from the electrolytic production of caustic soda are chlorine and hydrogen.
In the past several years, the price of sodium hydroxide showed a trend of fluctuations due to the change of global demand ans supply. In future, the sodium hydroxide price will be full of uncertainty and not yet on a stable footing, affected by the global economy.
China is the largest producer and consumer of sodium hydroxide, driven by its status as the workshop of the world; Currently the sodium hydroxide in China is being excess of production capacity and the government and the top players are thinking to curb overcapacity in chlor-alkali. In future, China will remain its existing status and will have more greater influence on global sodium hydroxide supply and demand. There are lots of producers in China, but most of them are small and medium-sized producers and supply the low-end price, low price and fierce competition.
North America is the second producer and consumer, and the American producers like Dow Chemical, OxyChem, Axiall and Olin Corporation, are dominating the North America market, these players also play important role in global market.
The worldwide market for Sodium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 39300 million US$ in 2024, from 29800 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Sodium Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sodium Hydroxide in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
