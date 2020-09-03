Fashion Luxury Cashmere Clothing Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Cashmere clothing is made from cashmere and cashmere yarn, including various sweaters, coats, trousers and other garments.In the report, fashion luxury cashmere clothing mainly refers to the clothing product with customers targeted the middle and top income population in the city.

China is the world's largest supplier of raw materials, accounting for about 70% of cashmere in the world, while Italy is China's largest export destination, in April 2020; Italy imported 98 tons of cashmere from China, Account 78% of the month's exports. China is the largest consumption market, due to the rapid growth of the national economy. Many famous brands have set up offices in China, like Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli. Although China is the largest cashmere garment manufacturer in the world, its own brand market share is very low. Most of them exist as OEM. This has led to the local enterprises in China at the bottom of the interests of the value chain for a long time. Major Classifications are as follows:

Children

Women

Men Major Applications are as follows:

Coats

Trousers

Dresses