This report studies the Vacuum Pumps market, a vacuum pump is a device that removes gas molecules from a sealed volume in order to leave behind a partial vacuum.This report mainly focus on industrial vacuum pump

Gardner Denver

Pfeiffer Vacuum

ULVAC

Atlas Copco

Tuthill

Graham

Dekker

Gebr. Becker

Gast(IDEX)

Busch Vacuum

KNF Neuberger

Tsurumi Manufacturing

Ebara

Sterling SIHI

Cutes Corp.

Samson Pump

PPI Pumps

Value Specializes

China is the dominate producer of Vacuum Pumps in Asia-Pacific, the sales was 305.5 K Units in 2016, accounting for about 42.27% of the total amount, followed by Japan, with the production market share of 17.12%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Vacuum Pumps was lower year by year from 742 USD/Unit in 2012 to 656 USD/Unit in 2016. The profit margin is relatively high, about 31% in 2016, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.The worldwide market for Vacuum Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Vacuum Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Dry Vacuum Pumps

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump

Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Major Applications are as follows:

Industrial and Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Semiconductor & Electronics