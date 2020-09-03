Potassium Sulfate Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global “Potassium Sulfate Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Potassium Sulfate. A Report, titled “Global Potassium Sulfate Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Potassium Sulfate manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Potassium Sulfate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Short Description About Potassium Sulfate Market:

Potassium Sulfate (K2SO4, commonly referred to as sulfate of potash or SOP) is a water soluble, white and crystalline salt. Potassium Sulfate is the world’s most popular low-chloride fertilizer.

The research covers the current Potassium Sulfate market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

K+S Group

Tessenderlo Group

Compass Minerals

SQM

YARA

Rusal

Sesoda

Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt

Qing Shang Chemical

Migao Group

Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology

AVIC International Holding

Gansu Xinchuan Fertilizer

Shijiazhuang Hehe Chemical Fertilizer

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group

Yantai Qifund Chemical

Liaoning Xinshui Chemical

The Potassium Sulfate industry concentration is relatively high. The manufacturing bases are mainly concentrated in USA, Chile, China and Europe. In 2015, the leading manufacturers are K+S Group from Germany, Tessenderlo Group from Belgium, Compass Minerals from USA, SQM from Chile, YARA from Finland, Rusal from Russia, Sesoda from Taiwan, and five Chinese producers such as Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt, Qing Shang Chemical, Migao Group, Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology, and AVIC International Holding.For manufacturing process of Potassium Sulfate, the most important manufacturing process is Mannheim process, MOP & Kieserite Process and brines (salt lakes) processing, respectively accounted for 51.18%, 20.26% and 28.56% in 2015. The manufacturers who adopt the brines (salt lakes) processing to produce Potassium Sulfate have advantages in manufacturing cost over other manufacturers who adopt the other manufacturing process.The downstream demand was relatively stable in the past five years, and it will keep the growth trend in the future five years, because of it has been a must to some crops which are particularly sensitive to chlorine, such as potatoes, fruits, vegetables and tobacco. Major Classifications are as follows:

Granule

Powder Major Applications are as follows:

Agriculture

Industrial