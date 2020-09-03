Glycerol Formal (CAS 4740-78-7) Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The molecular formula of glycerol formal is C4H8O3. At room temperature glycerol formal is a clear, colorless, practically odorless, mobile liquid.

Global glycerol formal consumption and production market, by geography is segmented into Europe, the United States, China and the rest of world. Europe and United States belong to the larger consumer, together accounted for more than 70% of global consumption in 2015. As for main production regions, Europe accounted 46% of global glycerol formal output in 2015, while USA ranked second position with about 24% share. Pharmaceutical industry is the main glycerol formal application which accounted more than 93% of global glycerol formal consumption.

