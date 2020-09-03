Interior Wall Putty Powder Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Interior Wall Putty Powder is a kind of surface filling material used for pretreatment of construction surface before lacquer construction. The main purpose is to fill in the porosity of the construction surface and to correct the curve deviation of the construction surface to lay a solid foundation for obtaining uniform and smooth paint.

J.K. Cement Ltd

Meichao

Birla White

Nippon Paint

Walplast

Platinum Plaster Ltd

Weber-Saint Gobain

Dulux

LIONS

Langood

Mapei

Asian Paints

SKShu

Bauhinia

Duobang

Meihui

The Interior Wall Putty Powder industry has got a stable development in the past five years. In 2016, the total production is about 4700 K MT. In the past five years, the production of Interior Wall Putty Powder maintained a 7.05% compound average growth rate. Today, the price of Interior Wall Putty Powder is going down in the past 5 years. The average price in 2016 is 487 USD/MT.China, India and other Asia countries are the major consumption regions of Interior Wall Putty Powder. In the following years, these places will remain to be the major production and consumption regions.The worldwide market for Interior Wall Putty Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Interior Wall Putty Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Cement-based Putty

Gypsum-based Putty Major Applications are as follows:

Residential