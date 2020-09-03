Fuel Additives Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global "Fuel Additives Market" Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Fuel Additives.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Fuel Additives is used in heavy fuel oil to control high temperature corrosion and ash fouling of gas turbine hot section components.

Chemtura

Baker(GE)

Dorf Ketal

Systems Separation

Turbotect

Innospec

Pentol

Martin Marietta

Van Mannekus

Magna Group

Turbine-Power-Cleaner

Conntect

Osian Marine Chemicals

In 2016, the global fuel additives market is led by Europe, capturing about 40.44% of global fuel additives production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 39.31% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of fuel additives are Chemtura(LANXESS), Baker(GE), Dorf Ketal, Systems Separation, Magna Group and Martin Marietta etc. Baker (GE) is the world leader, holding 23.39% sales market share in 2016. In 2016, GCC region fuel additives consumption is 56.1 K MT, with a consumption share of 20.47%. Rest Asia region is the largest consumption region, especially Singapore, which is an important trade port. In 2016, Rest Asia region consumed 41.86% of global total consumption. In application, fuel additives downstream application is electric power, vessel bunkering and others. Globally, the electric power consumption market is mainly distributed in GCC. Vessel bunkering is the largest application field of fuel additives. In 2016, vessel bunkering application share is 71.42%. The worldwide market for Fuel Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Magnesium Sulfonate

Magnesium Carboxylate

Magnesium Hydroxide

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Electric Power

Vessel Bunkering