Modified Starch Market 2020-Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Top Players-Avebe U. A., Grain Processing Corporation, Emsland- Stärke GmbH

The global modified starch market is expected to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2025, from USD 9.90 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The global modified starch market is expected to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2025, from USD 9.90 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Cargill

Tate & Lyle PLC

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The other players in the market are Avebe U. A., Grain Processing Corporation, Emsland- Stärke GmbH, Sms Corporation Co. Ltd, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd., Beneo-Remy N.V., China Essence Group Ltd, Samyang Genex Corp, Ulrick & Short Ltd., Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frères, Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd., Pt Budi Acid Jaya Tbk among other.

Global Modified Starch Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Raw Material (Corn, Potato, Cassava, Wheat),

Application ( Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Industrial),

Function (Thickeners, Stabilizers, Binders, Emulsifiers, Others),

Modification Type (Physical Modification, Chemical Modification, Resistant Starch)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Modified starches are formed by physicochemical changes in the structure of native starch by the treatment with heat, alkalis, enzymes and acids. This helps in improving water holding capacity, heat resistance and thickening property. Raw material of modified starch is maize, potato, wheat, cassava.

Modified starch is used in food and beverages industry, stabilizing agents, emulsifying agent due to its gluten free properties. Modified starch has wide application in animal feed, textile, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and other. According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with Dollar sales hit USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump was seen in total sales between 2014 and 2016. As per the ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., the global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 Billion alone. Thus the above factor proves that the food and beverages industry and pharmaceutical industry is growing and will raise the demand for modified starch.

Market drivers:

Raising in consumption of processed and convenience food

Increasing demand for adhesives in a range of industrial applications

High investment in research and development activities to develop innovative product.

Market restraint:

Growing Gum Arabic Market

High cost of natural Additives

Global Market Dynamics

The global modified starch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Modified Starch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In, July, 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company introduced a new line of specialty tapioca starches and tapioca ingredients in partnership with company Vedan International. This product is available in organic version.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Modified Starch market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Modified Starch market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Modified Starch market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

