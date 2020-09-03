Global Shopping Trolley Market Size 2020 Top Countries Outlook and manufacturers With Impact of domestic and global market, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand 2026

The trolley was invented in 1937 by Oklahoma supermarket owner Sylvan Goldman. It evolved from the wire hand-basket.

The major manufacturers of shopping trolley are concentrated in Wanzl, Unarco, Winleader, Kailiou, Creaciones Marsanz, Sambo Corp, and Suzhou Hongyuan, etc. Wanzl is the world leader, apart from leading the European market, Wanzl holding more than 29% sales volume market share in 2018.

The global Shopping Trolley market is valued at 525.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 595.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Shopping Trolley volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shopping Trolley market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and South Korea et

Shopping Trolley Market by Product Type:

Up to 100L

100-200L

More than 200L

Shopping Trolley Market by Applications:

Shopping Mall

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Household

Other

Top Manufacturer Included in Shopping Trolley Market:

Wanzl

Unarco

Guangdong Winleader

Kailiou

Suzhou Hongyuan

Creaciones Marsanz

Yirunda Business Equipment

Suzhou Youbang

Sambo Corp

Changshu Shajiabang

Americana Companies

CADDIE

Rolser

The Peggs Company

Versacart

R.W. Rogers

Foshan Yongchuangyi

Advancecarts

Rabtrolley

Guangzhou Shuang Tao

Shopping Trolley Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

