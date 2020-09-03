Stevia Market Size, share | Growth Forecast till 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Stevia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global stevia market size reached US$ 539 Million in 2019. Stevia is a natural and non-nutritive sweetener that is almost 200 times sweeter than table sugar. It is extracted from the leaves of the plant Stevia Rebaudiana, which is a member of the chrysanthemum family, native to the Brazil and Paraguay region. It comprises several glycoside compounds, including stevioside, steviolbioside, rebaudiosides A-E, and dulcoside. Apart from this, it is also a good source of antioxidant compounds, such as tannins, flavonoids, triterpenes, quercetin, caffeic acid and kaempferol. Its consumption is widely associated with aiding weight loss, maintaining blood sugar levels and lowering low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Consequently, it is extensively utilized as a substitute for sugar in beverages, sauces, cereals, salad dressings, pastries, yogurts and aerated drinks.

Global Stevia Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by rising health consciousness among consumers. They are now increasingly monitoring their sugar intake and incorporating low-calorie sugar sweeteners in their diets, thus increasing the demand for stevia. In addition to this, significant growth in the food and beverage industry, which extensively utilizes stevia in numerous confectionary items, smoothies and baked goods, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, various manufacturers are continually investing in the development of innovative product variants, which is projected to provide a stimulus to the market growth. For instance, the Vancouver-based GLG Life Tech Corp launched Organipure, which is an organic line of stevia sweeteners with certifications recognized in both North America and Europe. Other factors, such as product awareness campaigns undertaken by various manufacturers, rising consumer preference for plant-based and natural product variants, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising geriatric population, are further contributing to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the stevia market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 900 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Extract Type:

Powder

Liquid and Leaf

Currently, powder represents the most popular segment, exhibiting a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Beverages

Food Products

Tabletop Sweeteners

Pharmaceuticals

Among these, beverages exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Region Summary:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others). At present, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with detailed profiles of major players operating in the market.

GLG Life Tech Corporation

PureCircle Ltd

Others

Single User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=573&method=1

Corporate User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=573&method=3

