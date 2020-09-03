Global Ileostomy Products Market Outlook 2020 Top Countries Analysis and manufacturers with Impact of domestic and global market, Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data, Market Growth 2026

Ileostomy is a stoma (surgical opening) constructed by bringing the end or loop of small intestine (the ileum) out onto the surface of the skin, or the surgical procedure which creates this opening. Intestinal waste passes out of the ileostomy and is collected in an artificial external pouching system which is adhered to the skin. Ileostomies are usually sited above the groin on the right hand side of the abdomen.

The classification of Ileostomy Products includes One Piece Bag and Two Piece Bag. The proportion of Two Piece Bag in 2017 is about 38.6%, and the proportion of One Piece Bag in 2017 is about 61.4%.

The global Ileostomy Products market is valued at 726.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1005.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Ileostomy Products Market by Product Type:

One Piece Bag

Two Piece Bag

Ileostomy Products Market by Applications:

Permanent Ileostomy

Temporary Ileostomy

Coloplast

Hollister

ConvaTec

B. Braun

Salts Healthcare

ALCARE

Genairex

Nu-Hope

Steadlive

Marlen

3L

Torbot

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

