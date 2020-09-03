Global Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market Outlook 2020 Top Countries by CAGR, and manufacturers with Impact of domestic and global market, Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data, Market Growth 2026

A Cochlear Implant (CI) System is a small, complex electronic device that can help to provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf or severely hard-of-hearing. The implant consists of an external portion that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin.

In terms of products type, the market is segmented into unilateral implantation and bilateral implantation. In 2016, unilateral implantation dominated the overall cochlear implant market, accounting for over 97% of global market. The dominance of unilateral implantation is majorly due to a higher demand for the product. Unilateral implantation surgery is conducted at a lower cost as compared to bilateral implant. Bilateral implantation is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The global Cochlear Implant (CI) System market is valued at 1627.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2995.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2026.

Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market by Product Type:

Unilateral

Binaural

Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market by Applications:

Adult

Pediatric

Top Manufacturer Included in Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market:

Cochlear

MED-EL

Advanced Bionics (Sonova)

Oticon (William Demant)

Hangzhou Nurotron

Listent Medical

Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

