A biopharmaceutical, also known as a biologic (al) medical product, biological, or biologic, is any pharmaceutical drug product manufactured in, extracted from, or semi synthesized from biological sources. Different from totally synthesized pharmaceuticals, they include vaccines, blood, blood components, allergenic, somatic cells, gene therapies, tissues, recombinant therapeutic protein, and living cells used in cell therapy. Biologics can be composed of sugars, proteins, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or may be living cells or tissues. They (or their precursors or components) are isolated from living sources—human, animal, plant, fungal, or microbial.

It is costly to discover and develop new drugs/medicines due to expensive research processes, Costs associated with clinical trials, resource-intensive approval procedures and costs associated with manufacturing (if the trials are successful).

With manufacturing (if the trials are successful).

In 2019, the global Biopharmaceuticals market size was USD 78390 million and it is expected to reach USD 108210 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Biopharmaceuticals market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biopharmaceuticals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Biopharmaceuticals market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies, Interferon, Colony-Stimulating Factor, Erythropoietin, Insulin, Vaccines, Growth Hormones, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Biopharmaceuticals market is segmented into Tumor, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Hemophilia, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Biopharmaceuticals market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Biopharmaceuticals market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Biopharmaceuticals market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Biopharmaceuticals business, the date to enter into the Biopharmaceuticals market, Biopharmaceuticals product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, etc.

Biopharmaceuticals Market by Product Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Interferon

Colony-Stimulating Factor

Erythropoietin

Insulin

Vaccines

Growth Hormones

Others

Biopharmaceuticals Market by Applications:

Tumor

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Hemophilia

Others

Roche

Amgen

AbbVie

Sanofi-Aventis

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Merck

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The global Biopharmaceuticals market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Biopharmaceuticals industry. Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Report 2020 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

