Breast implants are medical devices that are implanted under the breast tissue or under the chest muscle to increase breast size (augmentation) or to rebuild breast tissue after mastectomy or other damage to the breast (reconstruction). Breast implants are also used in revision surgeries, which correct or improve the result of an original surgery.

Allergan accounted for 29.377% of the global Breast Implants revenue market share in 2017. Followed players, Mentor Worldwide accounted for 22.992%%, GC Aesthetics accounted for 5.268%.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in America and Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at America and Europe. North America takes the consumption market share of 48.22% in 2017, Europe followed by with 19.83% in 2017.

The global Breast Implants market is valued at 1619.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2922 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

Breast Implants Market by Product Type:

Silicone

Saline

Breast Implants Market by Applications:

Cosmetic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Top Manufacturer Included in Breast Implants Market:

Allergan

Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson)

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs

Sientra

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

Laboratoires Arion

Groupe Sebbin

Hans Biomed

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

Breast Implants Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The global Breast Implants market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

