The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Meat Extract Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. To systematize this world-class Meat Extract Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. Thoroughly described market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. The exploitation of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outperforming.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are THE LAURIDSEN GROUP INC, Givaudan, BRF, Carnad Natural Taste, NEOGEN CORPORATION, ohly, Meioh Bussan Co., Ltd, HACO AG, Kanegrade Ltd., InthacoCo.,Ltd, Nikken Foods Co,.Ltd, Colin Ingrédients, ARIAKE JAPAN Co.,Ltd., Merck KGaA, JBS GLOBAL, Maverick Biosciences, IDFamong other domestic and global players.

Global Meat Extract Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Source (Organic, Conventional),

Meat (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Lamb, Fish, Others),

End-Use (Food & Beverage Industry, Lab Testing),

Form (Powder, Oil, Liquid, Granules, Capsules, Paste, Others),

Application (Industrial, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Grocery Stores, Retail Stores, Online, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Meat extract market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.3%in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD4,716.31million by 2027. Increasing preference of new flavoured products and development of various meat based flavoured have augmented the growth of meat extract market.

Meat extracts are enriched with various nutritional compositions which include vitamins, proteins and other micro constituents which are beneficial for the growth of human as well as for animal. Growing development of meat based products due to their unique flavour have led the consumption of different flavours such as beef, pork, chicken, lamb, game and other extracts in culinary and in various cuisines. The development of innovative meat flavoured has boosted the growth of global meat extract market.

For instance,

In August 2019, JBS GLOBAL launched an organic chicken range with a brand mark “Q” for quality. Chickens only eat the vegetarian food items this will help in maintaining the quality of the poultry meat and will be helpful for the company in maintaining the customer base.

Global Market Dynamics

In meat extract market, North America region is dominating the market due to the high consumption rate of the meat based products due to their flavouring as well as seasonings in food products in the U.S.For instance, according to OECD, in 2017, the consumption of beef & veal meat was around 12,043.76 tonnes thousand, whereas the chicken meat volume was around 18,115.04 tonnes thousand.

The huge difference in volume between the beef meat and chicken meat was observed, estimating based on the pricing,and the value of the beef meat was higher and dominated the North America beef meat market. In Europe, Germany have secured the highest market share as the Germany is the highest consumer of the meat based food products and nutraceuticals. In Asian region, China have comprised the highest market share and growing with the highest CAGR due to the highest consumption of chicken meat which followed by pigmeat, the pigmeat have dominated the Chinese market.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Meat Extract market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Meat Extract market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Meat Extract market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

