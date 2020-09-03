Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market – Introduction

The dynamics of the global hemato oncology testing market continues to change with the constant upgradation in technologies used in the medical and the healthcare industry. The significant rise in the prevalence of hematologic cancer and the increasing awareness regarding personalized medicines are also fuelling the demand for hemato oncology testing across the world.

This research report offers a detailed analysis of the global hemato oncology testing market based on the prime trends and the future prospects of this market. Various segments of this market, based on several parameters, have also been evaluated to gain a deep insight into the market dynamics.

Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market – Notable Developments

The business landscape of the global hemato oncology testing market is fragmented and competitive with a lot of companies operational in it. F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Abbott Laboratories have surfaced as the leading companies in this domain. With an array of tests for the diagnosis of hemato-oncology cancers, such as lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma, Roche has acquired the top position. To maintain its position, the company is working on deepening its distribution channels across the world.

Last year, Abbott Laboratories gained approval for its Abbott RealTime IDH1 kit from FDA. The company aims at strengthening its brand image with its expanding product portfolio.

Invivoscribe, recently, entered into a partnership with the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC), Lebanon, in a bid to design and build a new center of excellence treatment in the Middle East for advanced research in hemato oncology testing and treatments.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sanofi SA, QIAGEN N.V., Illumina Inc., and Invivoscribe Inc. are some other key organizations functional in the worldwide hemato oncology testing market.

Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market – Dynamics

Continued Research and Development to Drive Market’s Growth

Research and development of new testing and treatments is the main trend, companies operating in the global hemato oncology testing market are following to remain in competition. Their increasing involvement in partnerships and collaborations is proving to be quite beneficial for the market’s growth. However, the absence of reimbursement policies, especially in emerging countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, may hamper this growth in the near future. Nonetheless, the high demand for PCR and NGS technologies for hemato oncology testing and diagnosis will normalize the impact of these restraining factors in the long run.

Asia Pacific to Report Most Promising Growth

The global hemato oncology testing market is mainly spread across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America has been leading the global market over the last few years. The availability of an advanced medical and healthcare infrastructure and early uptake of advanced technologies have supported this regional market. Going forward, the presence of key players and continuous research in the field of oncology will remain driving the North America hemato oncology testing market in the years to come.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific hemato oncology testing market is likely to report the most promising growth over the forthcoming years on the back of the shift of leading companies to this region. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the importance of early diagnosis of diseases, such as cancer and heart ailments, is also expected to propel this regional market over the next few years.

The global hemato oncology testing market is segmented as follows:

Product & Services

Assay Kits

Services

Cancer

Leukemia Acute Lymphoblastic Acute Myeloid

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Technology

PCR

NGS

IHC

End-User

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

