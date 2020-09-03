Sports Footwear Market Size, Growth, Industry Share, Global Demand and Forecast to 2026
The global sports footwear market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Sports Footwear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Gender (Men, Women, and Kids), End-User (Professional Users and Recreational Users), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.
The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other sports footwear market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.
List of best manufacturers in the Sports Footwear Market are mentioned below;
- ASICS
- Nike Inc.
- Diadora S.p.A.
- Adidas Group
- Puma SE
- Converse
- Reebok
- MIZUNO Corporation
- Sketchers, USA Inc.
- Armor Inc.
Major Growth Drivers:
Increasing Inclination Towards Physical Fitness Will Promote Growth
The rise in participation in sports activities worldwide is a major factor promoting the Sports Footwear Market growth. This, coupled with the increasing number of people suffering from health issues due to the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, is propelling the need for physical fitness and exercises daily. Such factors are likely to increase the demand for sports shoes worldwide, thereby accelerating the rate of growth for the sports shoes market.
Regional Analysis for Sports Footwear Market:
- North America (the USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Major Table of Contents for Sports Footwear Market:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Sports Footwear Market Insights
- Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Sports Footwear Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020
- Company Profiles
- Conclusion
