Europe Polypropylene Market Global Demand, Business Opportunities, Size and Share Estimation by 2026

The global europe polypropylene market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Europe Polypropylene Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer {Random Copolymer, and Block Copolymer}), Form (Resin and Powder), End-use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Textile & Fiber, and Others), and Country By Type, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other europe polypropylene market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the polypropylene manufacturers operating in the Europe market. They are as follows:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

INEOS (UK)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Ducor Petrochemicals (Netherlands)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Formosa Plastic Group (Taiwan)

Total S.A. (France)

Braskem (Brazil)

BASF SE (Germany)

Repsol (Spain)

Borouge (UAE)

Borealis AG (Austria)

MOL Group (Hungary)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Other key players

Automotive Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Usage of PP in Making Vehicle Parts

Based on end-use industry, the market is fragmented into textile & fiber, infrastructure & construction, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, packaging, agriculture, automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods/lifestyle, and others. Out of these, the automotive segment procured 14.0% in terms of the Europe polypropylene market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing consumption of PP for developing automotive components and parts owing to its high moldability, strength flexibility, and tensile properties. Besides, PP helps in surging the fuel economy by lowering the weight of the vehicle. Also, in 2019, the consumer goods/lifestyle and agriculture segments generated 7.0% and 6.1% shares, respectively.

Regional Analysis for Europe Polypropylene Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Europe Polypropylene Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Europe Polypropylene Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Europe Polypropylene Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

