Europe Glass Packaging Market Size Expansion in 2020 | Industry Share and Growth Foreseen by 2026

The global europe glass packaging market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Europe Glass Packaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-use Industry (Skin/Personal Care, Fragrance, Food, Beverages (Alcoholic beverages, Non-Alcoholic beverages}, Pharmaceuticals and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other europe glass packaging market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the Key Players of the Market for Europe Glass Packaging include:

Ardagh Group S.A.

Steklarna Hrastnik, d. o. o.

Bruni Glass

Groupe Pochet

Vetropack Group

Gerresheimer AG

HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA

Verallia

Bormioli Luigi SpA

Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

Others

Beverages Segment to Cover Largest Share in the Coming Years

With respect to segmentation by end-use industries, the beverage segment earned 73.18% Europe glass packaging market share in 2019 and emerged dominant. The beer industry holds the major share, contributing to maximum shares in the beverage sector. Food industry, on the other hand, holds the second largest share.

Regional Analysis for Europe Glass Packaging Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Europe Glass Packaging Market:

