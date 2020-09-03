Methanol Market Size, Growth, Industry Share, Global Demand and Forecast to 2026

The global methanol market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Methanol Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass & Renewables), By Derivative (Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, MTBE, DME, Gasoline Blending, Biodiesel, MTO/MTP, Solvent, and Others), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other methanol market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the methanol manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Methanex Corporation

HELM AG

Southern Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Zagros Petroleum

PETRONAS

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Other Players

Rising Production of Green Fuels to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 17.94 billion in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to be the major contributor to the market growth backed by the persistent expansion of the construction and automotive industries. China is a significant consumer and manufacturer of methanol derivatives. North America, on the other hand, is set to exhibit high growth stoked by the rising fuel blending and the increasing production of green fuels in this region.

Regional Analysis for Methanol Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Methanol Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Methanol Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Methanol Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

