Water Heater Market with Analysis, Trends-Industry Share, Size, Top Manufactures and Forecast Report 2020 to 2027

As per study key players of this market are Rinnai Corporation., HTP Comfort Solutions LLC., Bradford White Corporation, Noritz America, Haier Inc., Ariston Thermo SPA, Rheem Manufacturing Company, BSH Home Appliances Group, A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., GE Appliances, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Alternate Energy Technologies, LLC., Chromagen Australia Pty Ltd, V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD., Racold, Robert Bosch LLC, LINUO RITTER INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD., Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Water Heater market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 30.46 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.06% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for energy efficient water heaters and its trending applications are expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Water Heater Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in this report.

Global Water Heater Market Scope and Market Size

Water heater market is segmented on the basis of product, capacity, application, fuel, product type, and storage type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the water heater market is segmented into instant and storage.

Capacity segment of the water heater market is divided into < 30 Liters, 30-100 Liters, 100-250 Liters, 250-400 Liters and > 400 Liters.

Based on application, the water heater market is divided into residential and commercial. Commercial segment is divided into college/university, office and government/military.

Fuel segment of the water heater market is divided into natural gas and LPG.

Based on product type, the water heater market is segmented into solar heaters, electric heaters, gas & propane heaters and geothermal heaters.

Storage type segment of the water heater market is divided into storage heater, tankless heater and hybrids (heat pump) heater.

