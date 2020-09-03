Yogurt Market with Analysis, Technology Study, Competitive Strategies, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

Global Yogurt Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 78.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 114.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness among people about health benefits associated with yogurt.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the yogurt market are Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Limited, Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A., FAGE International S.A., Frieslandcampina, General Mills Inc., YILI.COM INC.., Müller UK & Ireland, Nestlé, Brownes Foods Operations Pty Ltd., Parmalat S.P.A., SODIAAL, Yakult and Yoplait USA INC.

Yogurt is a food produced by bacterial fermentation of milk. It is consumed in various forms such as beverage, dessert, snacks, protein-rich sports drink, meal replacement and other forms. It provides benefits like healthy digestion, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, protection against colorectal cancer and improved immune system.The market is growing because of growing awareness about health benefit of yogurt.

The Objective of This Report:

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Yogurt Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in this report.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players. Yogurt market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Yogurt Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Yogurt Market Share by Type (2020-2027)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Yogurt Market Share by Application (2020-2027)

1.7 Yogurt Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Region COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Yogurt Industry Development

2Global Yogurt Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

3 Value Chain of Yogurt Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Yogurt Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Yogurt

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Yogurt

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

4 Players Profiles

5 Global Yogurt Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Yogurt Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Yogurt Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Yogurt Market Segment byTypes

12 Global Yogurt Market Segment by Applications

13 Yogurt Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2027)

