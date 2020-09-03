Sugar Substitutes Market with Analysis, 2020- Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Growth, Regional Segmentation and 2027 Forecast

Global sugar substitutes market is expected to reach USD 35,162.34 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increased growth of the sugar substitutes market is considered as a factor to increase consumer interests for low-calorie sweeteners and healthy food options in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The major players covered in the sugar substitutes market report are zuChem Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, BENEO, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Foodchem International Corporation, JK Sucralose Inc., HYET Sweet, Roquette Frères, Mitsui Sugar Co.,Ltd., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Pyure Brands LLC, PureCircle, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., Alsiano, StartingLine S.p.A., NutraSweet Co., MAFCO Worldwide LLC, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Sugar Substitutes Market, By Type (High-Fructose Syrups, High-Intensity Sweeteners, Low-Intensity Sweeteners), Form (Crystallized, Liquid, Powder), Category (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Beverages, Food Products, Oral Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Sugar Substitutes Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in this report.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players. Sugar Substitutes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

