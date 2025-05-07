CSIR CRRI Admit Card 2025 & Exam City Intimation Link Released: Download Now

by

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has officially released the Exam City Intimation Link for the CSIR CRRI 2025 examination. Candidates who applied for the Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Stenographer posts can now check their allotted exam city and shift details online.

The CSIR CRRI Admit Card 2025 is expected to be available for download from 10th May 2025, a few days ahead of the exam scheduled between 13th to 20th May 2025.

In this article, you’ll find all the updated information regarding the admit card release, exam city intimation, step-by-step instructions for download, and important exam day guidelines.

CSIR CRRI 2025 Admit Card & Exam City Details Overview

FeatureDetails
Recruiting BodyCouncil of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Post NameJunior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) & Stenographer
Total Vacancies246
Exam Dates13 May to 20 May 2025
Exam City Intimation Date07 May 2025
Admit Card Release Date10 May 2025 (Expected)
Exam ModeCBT / OMR-Based (Post-specific)
Official Websitewww.csir.res.in

How to Check Your CSIR CRRI Exam City Intimation 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to verify their exam city and schedule:

  1. Visit the official website: www.csir.res.in
  2. Click on the link labeled “CSIR CRRI 2025 Exam City Intimation”
  3. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Password
  4. View your allotted city and exam date on the screen
  5. Download or print the details for your reference

Once allotted, the exam city cannot be changed under any circumstances.

How to download CSIR CRRI Admit Card 2025

To download your admit card, follow these instructions carefully:

  1. Go to the official website: www.csir.res.in
  2. Click on “CSIR CRRI Admit Card 2025”
  3. Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth
  4. Check and verify all the mentioned details
  5. Download the PDF and take a printout for the exam

Information Printed on Your CSIR CRRI Admit Card 2025

  • Candidate’s Full Name & Roll Number
  • Exam Date & Shift Timing
  • Exam Center Address
  • Candidate Photograph & Signature
  • Important Exam Instructions

Exam Day Guidelines You Must Follow

  • Carry a printed copy of your admit card and valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, etc.)
  • Report to the exam center at least 60 minutes before the start time
  • Do not bring electronic items like mobile phones, calculators, or smartwatches
  • Wear simple clothing; metal accessories like belts, jewelry, or keychains are prohibited
  • Carry a transparent water bottle if needed

The CSIR CRRI 2025 Admit Card is a crucial document and must be carried to the exam center without fail. Download it as soon as it is available and make sure to double-check your exam city, center location, and timings in advance. Proper planning and preparation will help you avoid any last-minute confusion.

FAQs: CSIR CRRI Admit Card & Exam City Intimation 2025

Q1. What is the total number of vacancies in CSIR CRRI 2025?

A: A total of 246 vacancies have been announced.

Q2. When will the CSIR CRRI Admit Card 2025 be released?

A: It is expected to be available on 10 May 2025.

Q3. Can I change my exam center after the intimation?

A: No, once allotted, the exam city cannot be changed.

Q4. Is the exam conducted online or offline?

A: It will be conducted in either CBT or OMR-based mode depending on the post.

Q5. Where can I download the admit card?

A: From the official website: www.csir.res.in

Stay updated by regularly visiting the official CSIR CRRI website. For any queries, feel free to leave a comment below!

