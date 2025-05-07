CUET UG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now and Check Exam Dates

The wait is over! CUET UG 2025 aspirants can now download their admit cards as the exam is scheduled to begin from May 13, 2025. If you’re one of the 13.5 lakh candidates aiming for undergraduate admission in central, state, and private universities across India, this is your moment to act.

This article provides everything you need to know—exam schedule, how to download the admit card, instructions for exam day, and official updates from NTA.

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card Overview

Feature Details Exam Name CUET UG 2025 Conducted By National Testing Agency (NTA) Application Dates March 1 to March 22, 2025 Correction Window March 24 to March 26, 2025 Exam Mode CBT + Pen and Paper (Hybrid) Exam Dates May 13 to June 1, 2025 Admit Card Release 7 days before exam date Result Announcement June 2025 Official Website cuet.nta.nic.in

What is CUET UG 2025?

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by NTA for undergraduate admissions across central, state, and private universities in India. With over 13.5 lakh candidates expected this year, CUET UG 2025 is one of the most important academic milestones after Class 12.

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card Released – Why It’s Important

Your CUET UG admit card is your entry ticket to the exam center. It contains vital details like:

Your name and roll number

Exam date and shift timing

City and exact address of the exam center

Reporting time

Important exam-day guidelines

Without a valid admit card, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Admit Card

Follow these steps to download your hall ticket:

Visit the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the “Download Admit Card” link. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Click on “Submit” to view your admit card. Download and print at least 2 copies for future use.

Exam Day Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates must carry the following:

Printed admit card (color preferred)

One valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Passport, etc.)

(Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Passport, etc.) 4 passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

(same as uploaded during registration) Transparent water bottle and blue/black ballpoint pen

Items NOT Allowed:

Metal items like jewelry, belts, keychains

Electronic gadgets: mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators

Bags, books, or notes

CUET UG 2025 Exam Pattern

Mode : CBT and Pen-Paper based (hybrid)

: CBT and Pen-Paper based (hybrid) Subjects : 37 subjects (choice based)

: 37 subjects (choice based) Questions : 40 out of 50 (per subject), General Test: 50 out of 60

: 40 out of 50 (per subject), General Test: 50 out of 60 Format : Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Duration: 1 hour per subject

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: Common Issues and Solutions

Forgot Application Number? Use the “Forgot Application No.” link on the website.

Use the “Forgot Application No.” link on the website. Details not matching? Double-check DOB and spelling as per your application form.

Double-check DOB and spelling as per your application form. Unable to download? Try using a different browser or clear your cache.

Don’t delay—download your CUET UG 2025 admit card now and prepare for exam day! Visit the official website today and ensure all your documents are in order. For the latest updates, keep checking cuet.nta.nic.in.

FAQs: CUET UG 2025 Admit Card & Exam

Q1. Who is conducting the CUET UG 2025? The CUET UG 2025 exam is conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency). Q2. When will the CUET UG 2025 exam take place? The exam will take place From May 13 to June 1, 2025. Q3. Can I change my exam center after receiving the admit card? No, the exam center once allotted cannot be changed. Q4. What to do if I forget my admit card on exam day? You must bring a printed copy; otherwise, you won’t be allowed to sit for the exam. Q5. What documents are required on the exam day? The required documents on the exam day is Admit card, valid ID proof, and recent passport-size photographs.