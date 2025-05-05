RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Admit Card, City Slip & Shift Details

Introduction: RRB NTPC 2025 Exam Announcement
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 2025. With over 1.2 crore applications for 11,558 posts, this exam is one of the largest recruitment drives for both graduate and undergraduate aspirants in India. Candidates who have registered can now look forward to the release of their city intimation slip and admit card.
RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Key Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Exam Name
|RRB NTPC Exam 2025
|Conducted By
|Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|Total Vacancies
|11,558
|Exam Date
|June 2025 (Tentative)
|Admit Card Release
|4–5 Days Before Exam
|City Intimation Slip
|10 Days Before Exam
|Age Limit
|18 to 33 Years
|Mode of Exam
|Online (CBT)
|Official Website
|www.rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Graduate vs Undergraduate Posts
- Graduate Posts: 8,113 vacancies
- Undergraduate Posts: 3,445 vacancies
Important Dates to Remember
- Exam Date (CBT 1): June 2025 (Expected)
- Admit Card Release: 4–5 days before the exam
- City Intimation Slip: 10 days before the exam
City Intimation Slip: Why It Matters
This slip helps candidates know the city of their exam center in advance. It includes:
- Registration Number
- Exam City Name
- Exam Date & Shift
- Reporting Time
It allows aspirants to plan their travel in advance, especially if their center is in a distant location.
RRB NTPC 2025 Exam Pattern
CBT 1 Pattern:
|Subject
|Marks
|Questions
|Mathematics
|30
|30
|Analytical Reasoning
|30
|30
|General Knowledge
|40
|40
|Total
|100
|100
|Duration
|90 minutes
CBT 2 Pattern:
|Subject
|Marks
|Questions
|General Knowledge
|50
|50
|Mathematics
|35
|35
|Analytical Reasoning
|35
|35
|Total
|120
|120
- Negative Marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer.
RRB NTPC 2025 Selection Process
The selection process includes:
- Computer-Based Test (CBT 1 & CBT 2)
- Typing Skill Test / Aptitude Test (if applicable)
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Follow these steps:
- Visit the official website:- www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- Click on “RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025”
- Enter Registration Number & Date of Birth
- Verify all details (Name, Center, Photo, etc.)
- Download and print the hall ticket
Make sure you’re ready well before the exam day. Download your admit card on time, check your city center, and stay updated through the official RRB portal.
FAQs: RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025
Q1. When will the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 be released?
A: Likely 4–5 days before the exam in June 2025.
Q2. What is the city intimation slip in RRB NTPC?
A: It informs you about your exam city, date, and shift.
Q3. What is the total number of vacancies in RRB NTPC 2025?
A: There are 11,558 total vacancies.
Q4. Is there negative marking in RRB NTPC?
A: Yes, 1/3rd mark is deducted for each wrong answer.
Q5. Where can I get the latest updates?
A: Visit www.rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional RRB website.
|Homepage
|thedailychronicle.in
Stay tuned for official updates and best of luck with your RRB NTPC 2025 preparation!
Arjun Nair, an experienced journalist with over 10 years of work in finance. He holds a degree in Finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and a degree in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.