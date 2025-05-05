UPSSSC PET Notification 2025 Out – Apply from 14 May, Validity Now 3 Years

Introduction: A New Opportunity for Government Job Aspirants

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has finally released the official notification for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. This exam serves as a gateway to Group B and Group C government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. After a wait of two years, the exam is back with a major update — PET scores will now be valid for up to 3 years, giving aspirants more chances at securing government positions.

UPSSSC PET Notification 2025 Overview

Feature Details Exam Name UP PET 2025 Organized By Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Level of Exam State Level (Uttar Pradesh) Posts Covered Group B and Group C Posts Application Start Date 14 May 2025 Last Date to Apply 17 June 2025 Last Fee Payment Date 20 June 2025 Correction Window 24 June 2025 Admit Card Release 1 Week Before the Exam Mode of Application Online Eligibility 10th Pass Time Duration 2 Hours Total Questions 100 PET Validity 1–3 Years Official Website https://upsssc.gov.in

What is UPSSSC PET?

The UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) is a screening exam for recruitment into Group B and C posts such as Lekhpal, VDO, Clerk, Forest Guard, and more. This test is mandatory to qualify before appearing for specific departmental main exams conducted by UPSSSC.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification : Must have passed 10th grade from a recognized board.

: Must have passed from a recognized board. Age Limit (as on 01 July 2025) : Minimum: 18 Years Maximum: 40 Years Age Relaxation as per government norms for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PwD).

: Nationality: Indian citizen.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Pattern

Subject Questions Marks General Hindi 25 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Elementary Mathematics 25 25 Total 100 100

Time Duration : 2 Hours

: 2 Hours Negative Marking : ¼ mark deducted for each wrong answer.

: ¼ mark deducted for each wrong answer. Marking Scheme: +1 for every correct answer

Available Posts After Clearing PET

Once you qualify the PET exam, you can apply for Group B and C posts like:

UP Lekhpal

Village Development Officer (VDO)

Forest Guard

Junior Assistant

Stenographer

Mandi Parishad Posts

X-Ray Technician

Computer Operator

Clerk in various departments

How to Apply for UPSSSC PET 2025

Follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website :- upsssc.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for UPSSSC PET 2025. Register with mobile number and email. Fill the application form with correct personal and educational details. Upload the required documents: Passport size photo

Signature

ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.) Pay the application fee:

Category Application Fee (Approx) General/OBC Rs. 200 SC/ST/PwD Rs. 100 – Rs. 150

Submit and download a copy of the completed form.

FAQs on UPSSSC PET 2025

Q1. What is the full form of PET in UPSSSC? A: PET stands for Preliminary Eligibility Test. Q2. Is PET necessary for applying to VDO and Clerk posts? A: Yes, qualifying PET is mandatory for applying to Group C posts like VDO, Lekhpal, Clerk, etc. Q3. What is the validity of UPSSSC PET marks? A: PET scores will now be valid for up to 3 years. Q4. Is there any limit on number of attempts for UPSSSC PET? A: No, there is no attempt limit. Q5. When will the PET 2025 admit card be released? A: It will be released 1 week before the exam date.

The UPSSSC PET 2025 opens doors to numerous government job opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. With its extended validity of 3 years, this is the best time to start preparing and apply early. Mark your calendars for 14 May 2025, and ensure you submit the form before the deadline. For more updates, visit upsssc.gov.in.

If you’re an aspirant looking to land a government job in Uttar Pradesh, don’t miss your chance — Apply for UPSSSC PET 2025 and boost your career prospects!