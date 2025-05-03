OPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 29 Group B Vacancies

A Great Opportunity for Odisha Government Job Aspirants!

Looking to secure a stable government job in Odisha? The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially announced the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Recruitment 2025 for Group B posts. With 29 vacancies available across different categories, this is a great chance for eligible graduates aiming to work in the state’s administrative system. The application process begins 9 May 2025, and the competition is expected to be tough.

OPSC ASO Recruitment 2025 Overview

Feature Details Exam Name OPSC ASO Group B Recruitment 2025 Organized By Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Total Vacancies 29 Post Name Assistant Section Officer (ASO) – Group B Notification Release 2 May 2025 Application Start Date 9 May 2025 Last Date to Apply 9 June 2025 Admit Card Release 1 week before exam Exam Date 27 July 2025 (Expected) Application Mode Online Selection Process Written Test + Computer Proficiency Test Official Website www.opsc.gov.in

Category-Wise Vacancy Distribution

Category Reserved for Women Total Vacancies UR (General) 3 10 SC 3 8 ST 4 11 Total 10 29

Note: One vacancy is reserved for PwD and ex-servicemen as per government norms.

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC ASO 2025

To apply for the ASO post, candidates must meet the following conditions:

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university (UGC-approved).

Knowledge of computer applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet & Email).

Must be able to read, write, and speak Odia fluently.

fluently. Should be a citizen of India.

Age Limit (as of 01 January 2025):

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 38 years

Age Relaxation: As per rules for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Ex-Servicemen

Selection Process

The OPSC ASO selection process is conducted in two main stages:

Stage 1: Written Examination (MCQ Type)

Paper 1: General Awareness – 100 marks

– 100 marks Paper 2: Odia & English Language – 100 marks

– 100 marks Duration: 2 Hours per paper

2 Hours per paper Negative Marking: 0.25 marks per wrong answer

Stage 2: Computer Proficiency Test (Qualifying)

Includes:

Word Processing (MS Word)

Spreadsheet (MS Excel)

Presentation (MS PowerPoint)

Internet & Email usage

How to Apply for OPSC ASO 2025

Follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the official website: www.opsc.gov.in Click on the ASO Recruitment 2025 link Register using your mobile number and email ID Fill in personal and academic details Upload required documents: Passport-sized photograph (20–50 KB JPEG)

Signature (10–20 KB JPEG) Pay the application fee: General/OBC/EWS: ₹500

SC/ST/PwD: Exempted Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Documents Required

Recent Passport Size Photo

Scanned Signature

Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, etc.)

Educational Certificates (10th, 12th, Graduation)

Caste or Reservation Certificates (if applicable)

FAQs on OPSC ASO Recruitment 2025

Q1. Who can apply for OPSC ASO 2025? Any Indian citizen between 21-38 years with a graduate degree and Odia proficiency can apply. Q2. Do I need Odisha domicile to apply? No, but you must be able to read, write, and speak Odia fluently. Q3. What is the mode of examination? The exam is conducted in offline mode (OMR-based) followed by a Computer Proficiency Test. Q4. Is there negative marking? Yes, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in the written exam. Q5. What is the salary for an ASO in Odisha? Approx. ₹35,400/month under Level 9 of the pay matrix.

The OPSC ASO Recruitment 2025 offers a promising chance to secure a prestigious government job in Odisha. With only 29 posts and thousands expected to apply, competition will be intense. Ensure you meet the eligibility, prepare accordingly, and apply before 9 June 2025.

Apply Now: www.opsc.gov.in