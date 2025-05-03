OPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 29 Group B Vacancies

A Great Opportunity for Odisha Government Job Aspirants!
Looking to secure a stable government job in Odisha? The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially announced the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Recruitment 2025 for Group B posts. With 29 vacancies available across different categories, this is a great chance for eligible graduates aiming to work in the state’s administrative system. The application process begins 9 May 2025, and the competition is expected to be tough.
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2025 Overview
|Feature
|Details
|Exam Name
|OPSC ASO Group B Recruitment 2025
|Organized By
|Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
|Total Vacancies
|29
|Post Name
|Assistant Section Officer (ASO) – Group B
|Notification Release
|2 May 2025
|Application Start Date
|9 May 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|9 June 2025
|Admit Card Release
|1 week before exam
|Exam Date
|27 July 2025 (Expected)
|Application Mode
|Online
|Selection Process
|Written Test + Computer Proficiency Test
|Official Website
|www.opsc.gov.in
Category-Wise Vacancy Distribution
|Category
|Reserved for Women
|Total Vacancies
|UR (General)
|3
|10
|SC
|3
|8
|ST
|4
|11
|Total
|10
|29
Note: One vacancy is reserved for PwD and ex-servicemen as per government norms.
Eligibility Criteria for OPSC ASO 2025
To apply for the ASO post, candidates must meet the following conditions:
- Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university (UGC-approved).
- Knowledge of computer applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet & Email).
- Must be able to read, write, and speak Odia fluently.
- Should be a citizen of India.
Age Limit (as of 01 January 2025):
- Minimum Age: 21 years
- Maximum Age: 38 years
- Age Relaxation: As per rules for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Ex-Servicemen
Selection Process
The OPSC ASO selection process is conducted in two main stages:
Stage 1: Written Examination (MCQ Type)
- Paper 1: General Awareness – 100 marks
- Paper 2: Odia & English Language – 100 marks
- Duration: 2 Hours per paper
- Negative Marking: 0.25 marks per wrong answer
Stage 2: Computer Proficiency Test (Qualifying)
Includes:
- Word Processing (MS Word)
- Spreadsheet (MS Excel)
- Presentation (MS PowerPoint)
- Internet & Email usage
How to Apply for OPSC ASO 2025
Follow these steps to apply online:
- Visit the official website: www.opsc.gov.in
- Click on the ASO Recruitment 2025 link
- Register using your mobile number and email ID
- Fill in personal and academic details
- Upload required documents:
- Passport-sized photograph (20–50 KB JPEG)
- Signature (10–20 KB JPEG)
- Pay the application fee:
- General/OBC/EWS: ₹500
- SC/ST/PwD: Exempted
- Submit the form and download a copy for future reference
Documents Required
- Recent Passport Size Photo
- Scanned Signature
- Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, etc.)
- Educational Certificates (10th, 12th, Graduation)
- Caste or Reservation Certificates (if applicable)
FAQs on OPSC ASO Recruitment 2025
Q1. Who can apply for OPSC ASO 2025?
Any Indian citizen between 21-38 years with a graduate degree and Odia proficiency can apply.
Q2. Do I need Odisha domicile to apply?
No, but you must be able to read, write, and speak Odia fluently.
Q3. What is the mode of examination?
The exam is conducted in offline mode (OMR-based) followed by a Computer Proficiency Test.
Q4. Is there negative marking?
Yes, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in the written exam.
Q5. What is the salary for an ASO in Odisha?
Approx. ₹35,400/month under Level 9 of the pay matrix.
The OPSC ASO Recruitment 2025 offers a promising chance to secure a prestigious government job in Odisha. With only 29 posts and thousands expected to apply, competition will be intense. Ensure you meet the eligibility, prepare accordingly, and apply before 9 June 2025.
