Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: 500 Vacancies Announced, Apply Now

Bank of Baroda has officially released a short notification for the recruitment of 500 Office Assistant (Peon) positions under its Sub-Staff category. This recruitment offers a chance for individuals who have passed Class 10 and possess basic computer knowledge to secure a government-backed role in one of India’s largest banks.

The notification was issued on 2nd May 2025, and the application process is active from 3rd May to 23rd May 2025.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Overview

Features Details Organization Bank of Baroda (BOB) Post Name Office Assistant (Peon) Total Vacancies 500 Notification Number BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/05 Notification Date 2nd May 2025 Application Mode Online Start Date to Apply 3rd May 2025 Last Date to Apply 23rd May 2025 Form Correction Window Up to 7th June 2025 Eligibility 10th Pass + Basic Computer Knowledge Trial Period 6 Months Selection Process Online Test & Interview Official Website bankofbaroda.in

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Office Assistant post at Bank of Baroda, candidates must meet the following conditions:

Educational Qualification : Minimum 10th Pass

: Minimum 10th Pass Technical Knowledge : Basic computer knowledge (MS Office, Printer usage, etc.)

: Basic computer knowledge (MS Office, Printer usage, etc.) Age Limit : Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 32 years

:

Application Fee

Fee Range : ₹500 – ₹600 (including GST)

: ₹500 – ₹600 (including GST) Payment Mode : Online via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking

: Online via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking Note: Fees once paid are non-refundable

Documents Required

Passport-size Photograph

Signature (Scanned copy)

Domicile Certificate

Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Voter ID, etc.)

10th Class Marksheet or Certificate

Selection Process

The recruitment will be based on the following stages:

Online Written Test – Objective-type exam covering General Knowledge, Reasoning, and Basic Computer Skills Interview – Shortlisted candidates from the written test will be called for an in-person interview

How to Apply Online

Follow these steps to successfully complete your application:

Visit the official website: bankofbaroda.in

Click on the link “Apply Online for Office Assistant 2025”

Register using your phone number and email ID

Fill in personal, academic, and contact details

Upload scanned documents: photo, signature, certificates

Pay the application fee online

Review and submit the form

Download and print the application form for reference

This recruitment by Bank of Baroda for 500 Office Assistant positions is an excellent opportunity for matric-pass candidates with basic computer skills. The application window is short – only from 3rd May to 23rd May 2025, so interested candidates should act fast. All applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for admit card and exam updates.

FAQs: Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025

1. Is the Office Assistant position permanent? Yes, after a 6-month trial period, selected candidates may be absorbed on a regular basis. 2. What is the last date to apply? The last date to apply online is 23rd May 2025. 3. Is there any interview after the online test? Yes, shortlisted candidates will appear for an interview. 4. What is the qualification required? Minimum qualification is 10th pass with basic computer knowledge. 5. How to download the admit card? Admit cards will be released on the official website. Login using your registration details to download it.

