Birdev Siddappa UPSC 2024: AIR 551, Strategy, Background & Attempts

In a country where lakhs of aspirants spend years preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, often with the aid of premium coaching centers and study material, Birdev Siddappa Dhone defied the odds. Hailing from a humble shepherd family in Maharashtra, Birdev cracked the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 551, qualifying for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

What makes his story remarkable is that he did this without any coaching, internet access, or urban privileges—all while grazing goats in his village.

Birdev Siddappa UPSC 2024 Journey:- Key Details

Feature Details Name Birdev Siddappa Dhone Hometown Yamage village, Kolhapur, Maharashtra Rank AIR 551 (UPSC 2024) Selected Service Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Attempt 3rd Education B.E. Civil Engineering, College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Schooling Zilla Parishad School, Shivraj Vidyalaya Background Kuruba (shepherd community) Preparation Type Self-study, no coaching

Birdev’s Struggles and Early Life

Belongs to a financially backward family; owns only 1 acre of land.

Family depended on traditional sheep and goat rearing.

Completed schooling in his village and earned a civil engineering degree from COEP, Pune.

Despite his degree, returned to help his family and continued preparing for UPSC.

Faced challenges like no coaching, lack of internet, limited access to study materials.

How He Studied: Focus, Routine & Self-Belief

Studied with borrowed books and local library resources.

Focused primarily on NCERT books and The Hindu newspaper.

Followed a strict routine: grazing goats in the morning, studying under a tree in the afternoon.

Used previous year question papers and mock tests shared by peers.

Relied on self-assessment and peer discussions for preparation.

UPSC Result While Grazing Goats: A Friend’s Call Changed Everything

On the day of the UPSC 2024 result announcement, Birdev was grazing goats in Belgaum.

A friend called to inform him that he had secured AIR 551.

He finished his chores before even checking the list himself.

Support from Family and Village

Father Siddappa and mother, though uneducated, strongly supported his dreams.

His elder brother, a Naik in the Indian Army, also stood by him emotionally and financially.

Entire village of Bhavani Nagar (Belgaum) celebrated his success.

A welcome was organized with slogans and a ceremonial procession.

Key Lessons from Birdev’s Journey

Self-study is powerful: You don’t always need coaching to crack UPSC. Consistency beats resources: A daily disciplined routine can outperform luxury study aids. Failure is part of success: He succeeded in his third attempt after two failures. No excuse policy: Poverty, lack of material, or rural background didn’t stop him.

FAQs on Birdev Siddappa UPSC 2024 Journey

Q1: Who is Birdev Siddappa Dhone? A: A shepherd from Maharashtra who cracked UPSC 2024 with AIR 551 and became an IRS officer. Q2: How many attempts did it take for Birdev to clear UPSC? A: He cleared the exam in his third attempt. Q3: Did he take coaching or join any institute? A: No, Birdev prepared entirely through self-study. Q4: What books did he use for UPSC preparation? A: Primarily NCERT books, standard texts, and The Hindu newspaper. Q5: What is his educational background? A: B.E. in Civil Engineering from College of Engineering Pune (COEP).

Conclusion: A Message to Every Aspirant

Birdev Siddappa Dhone’s story is not just about clearing the UPSC exam — it’s about belief, hard work, and staying grounded even when success arrives.

As Birdev said after seeing his result: “If I can do it without coaching, internet, or money — anyone can do it. Just don’t stop believing in yourself.”

If you found Birdev’s journey inspiring, share it with someone who needs motivation. Remember, success isn’t about where you start; it’s about how far you’re willing to go.