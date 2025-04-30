NEET UG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now from neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET UG 2025 admit card has been officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 30th April 2025. All students appearing for the NEET UG exam on 4th May 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA website – neet.nta.nic.in. Without the admit card, students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall, so it is important to download it immediately and keep extra copies for safety.

The NEET UG 2025 is a national-level medical entrance exam being held in 552 cities across India and 14 international cities. The exam duration is 3 hours, and it will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. Students must download their admit card using their application number and password through the official NTA portal.

Important Details About NEET UG 2025 Admit Card

To download your admit card, visit the official NTA website and go to the “Candidate Activity” section. Once logged in, you can see and download your NEET UG 2025 hall ticket. After downloading, check all the details mentioned like your name, date of birth, photo, roll number, exam center, and reporting time. If there is any mistake, report it immediately to NTA helpline numbers: 011-69227700 or 011-40759000.

Candidates must also read the exam day guidelines carefully. The admit card includes information on what to bring and what not to bring on the exam day. Make sure to follow the dress code and reach the center before the reporting time.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Details and Pattern

Here is a table showing the basic exam information:

Exam Details Information Exam Name NEET UG 2025 Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Date 04 May 2025 Admit Card Release Date 30 April 2025 Exam Duration 3 Hours (2 PM – 5 PM) Total Questions 180 Total Marks 720 Negative Marking -1 for each wrong answer Official Website neet.nta.nic.in Download Admit Card (Direct Link) https://examinationservices.nic.in/neet2025/DownloadAdmitCard/LoginPWDNeet.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFcFR+natXIEjJ1rCf6DMgOr/hcv4rs34T5gNmvCx/R+a

NEET 2025 Subject-wise Question Breakdown

Subject No. of Questions Marks Physics 45 180 Chemistry 45 180 Biology 90 360 Total 180 720

Exam Day Instructions and Final Tips

Students must reach the exam center well before the reporting time. No entry will be allowed after the time mentioned on the admit card. Avoid carrying mobile phones or electronic devices, and strictly follow the dress code. Do carry valid ID proof along with your hall ticket. It’s a good idea to print 3-4 copies of your admit card to avoid any last-minute issues.

NEET UG is one of the most competitive exams in India. Candidates are advised to stay calm, revise the key topics, and follow all the rules to have a smooth exam experience.

FAQs on NEET UG 2025 Admit Card

When was the NEET UG 2025 admit card released? 30th April 2025. Where can I download the NEET UG 2025 hall ticket? From the official website: neet.nta.nic.in What should I do if there is an error in my admit card? Call NTA helpline: 011-69227700 or 011-40759000. Is the admit card mandatory for entering the exam hall? Yes, it is compulsory. What documents should I carry along with the admit card? A valid ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.) Can I carry a mobile phone to the exam center? No, mobile phones are strictly prohibited.

