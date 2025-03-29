Bihar Board Matric Result 2025: Sakshi Kumari Tops with 97.80%, Wins ₹2 Lakh Prize

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 matric results on March 29, 2025. The topper this year is Sakshi Kumari from Samastipur, who scored 489 marks with a remarkable percentage of 97.80%. She achieved 99 marks in both Sanskrit and Social Science, along with 98 marks in Hindi and Mathematics, and 95 marks in Science.

A total of 15,58,077 students appeared for the examination, with 8,05,392 girls and 7,52,685 boys. The overall pass percentage stands at 82.11%, slightly lower than last year’s 82.91%. Boys outperformed girls this year with a pass percentage of 83.65% compared to 80.67% for girls.

Division-Wise Performance

4,70,845 students (2,53,754 boys and 2,17,091 girls) Second Division: 4,84,012 students (2,29,958 boys and 2,54,054 girls)

3,07,792 students (1,38,144 boys and 1,69,648 girls) Pass Category: 16,645 students (7,764 boys and 8,881 girls)

Top Performers from Samastipur

Apart from Sakshi Kumari, 9 other students from Samastipur also secured positions in the top 10 ranks:

Pranav Kumar: 486 marks (4th Rank) – JPN High School, Nehran

481 marks (9th Rank) – RNS High School, Sighiyaghat Sudhanshu Kumar: 481 marks (9th Rank) – Sarvoday High School, Chandachaur Mathurapur

Rewards and Scholarships

The Bihar government has doubled the prize money for toppers this year to encourage academic excellence:

1st Rank: ₹2 lakh, a laptop, and a Kindle e-reader

₹1 lakh 4th to 10th Rank: ₹30,000 each

How to Check Your Results

Students can check their BSEB Class 10 result through the following methods:

Online Websites

SMS

Type Roll Code and Roll Number and send it to 56263

DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or use the DigiLocker app to download the mark sheet

The Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 has set a new benchmark of excellence with Sakshi Kumari leading the way. With a consistent effort and remarkable performance by students, Bihar continues to make strides in education. Congratulations to all the successful candidates!