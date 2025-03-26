REET 2025 Answer Key Released: Download Now & Raise Objections by March 31

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025 answer key has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE). Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 27 and 28, 2025, can now download the provisional answer key from the official websites.

The answer key helps candidates assess their performance by comparing their answers with the official solutions. Additionally, candidates are given the opportunity to raise objections if they find discrepancies in the answers provided.

How to Download the REET 2025 Answer Key?

Follow these steps to download the REET 2025 answer key:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in. Look for the link to the REET 2025 Answer Key (Level 1 or Level 2). Enter your login credentials if prompted. The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

REET 2025 Answer Key Download Links

Steps to Raise Objections for REET 2025

If candidates find any errors in the answer key, they can raise objections through the official website. The objection window is open from March 25 to March 31, 2025. Here’s how to submit an objection:

Visit the official website at reet2024.co.in. Click on the “Objection on Answer Key” link. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Submit the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Verify your details and choose the level (Level 1 or Level 2). Provide the question number, your proposed correct answer, and supporting documents. Pay the required fee and submit your objection.

Note: Objections sent through any means other than the official portal will not be considered.

Important Dates and Deadlines

Event Date Exam Dates February 27 and 28, 2025 Provisional Answer Key Release March 25, 2025 Last Date to Raise Objections March 31, 2025 (midnight)

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for any updates or announcements related to the final answer key and result declaration.