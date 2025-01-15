Walmart Settlement Payout: What You Need to Know?

In 2025, Walmart is expected to distribute payouts as part of a $45 million settlement. This settlement is open to eligible consumers who purchased certain products between October 2018 and January 2024. The compensation amount ranges from $10 to $500, depending on the value of purchases and the availability of receipts. If you’re among the eligible Walmart customers, here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

Key Points About Walmart’s Settlement Payout

Payout Amount : Consumers may receive between $10 and $500 based on their purchase history and if they can provide receipts. Those with documented proof may get 2% of their total eligible purchase.

: Consumers may receive between $10 and $500 based on their purchase history and if they can provide receipts. Those with documented proof may get 2% of their total eligible purchase. Eligible Products : This settlement covers items like packaged meats, shellfish, poultry, pork, and bagged citrus fruits sold by weight between October 2018 and January 2024.

: This settlement covers items like packaged meats, shellfish, poultry, pork, and bagged citrus fruits sold by weight between October 2018 and January 2024. Claim Deadline : You must file your claim by June 5, 2024 . Claims can be submitted online or by mail.

: You must file your claim by . Claims can be submitted online or by mail. Payout Date : Settlement payments are expected in October 2024 .

: Settlement payments are expected in . How to Receive Payment: Payments will be made via direct deposit, Zelle, Venmo, or prepaid Mastercard.

Summary Table: Walmart Settlement Overview

Details Information Settlement Fund $45 million Payout Amount $10 to $500 Receipt Requirement Required for higher refunds Claim Submission Deadline June 5, 2024 Payout Date 2025 Eligible Products Packaged meat, poultry, pork, shellfish, bagged citrus fruits (by weight) Payment Methods Direct deposit, Zelle, Venmo, prepaid Mastercard

Understanding Eligibility and Payout Amounts

To be eligible for the Walmart settlement, you must have purchased the specific products during the stipulated period. Depending on whether you have receipts for your purchases, you may receive different amounts:

Without Receipts : Consumers who do not have receipts can still receive compensation. Here’s a breakdown: Up to 50 items: $10 51–75 items: $15 76–100 items: $20 101 or more items: $25

: Consumers who do not have receipts can still receive compensation. Here’s a breakdown: With Receipts: Consumers with proof of purchase can receive up to 2% of their total purchase, with a maximum of $500.

Walmart Settlement Payout

How to Check the Status of Your Claim?

If you’ve already filed your claim, follow these steps to track its status:

Visit the Settlement Website: Go to walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com. Log In: Use your claim number or personal details to access the status of your claim. Check Updates: Look for updates under the “Claim Status” section. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on your email for notifications about your claim process.

Expected Timeline for Walmart Settlement Payouts

Here’s a general outline of the Walmart settlement payout timeline:

Court Approval : Before payouts begin, the court must give final approval, which can take several months.

: Before payouts begin, the court must give final approval, which can take several months. Notification Period : Eligible consumers will be notified about the settlement after approval, typically lasting 60–90 days.

: Eligible consumers will be notified about the settlement after approval, typically lasting 60–90 days. Claims Processing : Once claims are submitted, processing may take a few months, depending on the volume of claims.

: Once claims are submitted, processing may take a few months, depending on the volume of claims. Distribution of Funds: After processing, payments will be made to eligible claimants.

FAQ:- Walmart settlement?

How can I check if I am eligible for the Walmart settlement? You can check your eligibility by visiting the official Walmart settlement website and reviewing the product and purchase date details. What is the deadline to file a claim? The deadline to file a claim was June 5, 2024. Do I need receipts to qualify for compensation? While receipts are not mandatory, they increase the amount you can receive. Without receipts, you’ll be eligible for a smaller payout. When can I expect to receive my payout? The settlement payouts are expected in October 2024, after all claims have been processed. How will I receive my payout? You can choose to receive your payout via direct deposit, Zelle, Venmo, or a prepaid Mastercard