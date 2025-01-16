CertainTeed Horizon Shingles Class Action Settlement 2024:Eligibility Details & Upcoming Changes

CertainTeed Corporation, a prominent producer of roofing goods, has been subjected to scrutiny and legal issues in recent years over its Horizon shingles. Homeowners and legal professionals have made concerns over the durability and performance of these shingles,

which has resulted in a substantial class action lawsuit. This article digs into the specifics of the class action settlement regarding CertainTeed Horizon shingles. It offers a complete description of the settlement process, possible advantages for homeowners who have been impacted, and what to anticipate going ahead.

As a collective reaction by homeowners who were harmed by the situation and wanted to seek satisfaction for their complaints, the class action lawsuit was brought about. In addition to seeking reimbursement for repairs or replacements,

the purpose of the legal action was to address the pervasive scope of the problems that were associated with CertainTeed Horizon shingles. This complaint was submitted on behalf of a wide group of plaintiffs, which included people from a variety of states and areas where the shingles were placed.

CertainTeed Horizon Shingles Class Action Settlement 2024

A class action lawsuit settlement was reached between CertainTeed and its customers to address allegations that the roofing shingles manufactured under the Horizon brand are faulty and have the potential to cause property damage. The deadline for filing a claim is March 2, 2030.

Those people or companies who possess a building that was equipped with Horizon asphalt fibreglass roofing shingles made by CertainTeed between the years 1995 and 2010 are eligible to receive reimbursement from the settlement.

Per the allegations made in the class action complaint, the fibreglass shingles manufactured by CertainTeed Horizon are faulty and fail far earlier than anticipated. According to the allegations, this failure results in homeowners suffering property damage as well as other economic losses.

Shingles manufactured by CertainTeed called Horizon are made of asphalt and fibreglass and have been discontinued. It is possible, however, that property owners still retain these shingles on their houses or structures as a result of past installations using them.

To settle the class action case, CertainTeed has agreed to pay an amount that has not been revealed, although the company has not acknowledged any wrongdoing.

Property owners have the opportunity to obtain a replacement, payment, and an extended warranty as part of the terms of the settlement deal with CertainTeed.

Members of the class who have sustained qualifying damage to their roof plane are eligible to get a replacement of their shingles, either in part or in whole. When the damage covers less than five per cent of the roof plane, the roof will only be partially replaced, however, when the damage covers a bigger portion of the roof plane, the roof will be completely replaced.

Members of the class may also be eligible to earn forty dollars per square foot for the parts of their roofs that have been replaced. By the number of months that they had CertainTeed shingles installed on their homes, reimbursement will be awarded on a prorated basis.

As a result of the settlement, the current warranties for CertainTeed Horizon are extended by five years. It has been decided to increase the warranty period for shingles that were placed between the years 1995 and 2003 from 25 years to 30 years. There will be an increase in the warranty period from 30 years to 35 years for shingles that were put in between the years 2004 and 2010.

On November 22, 2022, the deadline for submitting a request to be excluded from the settlement of the CertainTeed class action lawsuit or to object to the settlement was.

On the 22nd of December 2022, the final approval hearing took place.

On March 2, 2030, the deadline for class members to submit a claim for benefits by the settlement of the case against CertainTeed is established.

Overview of CertainTeed Horizon Shingles Class Action Settlement

Eligibility Details

Persons or organizations who are the owners of a building that was constructed using asphalt fibreglass roofing shingles made by CertainTeed and manufactured under the Horizon brand between the years 1995 and 2010.

The Specifics of the Agreement to Settlement Out

In the process of settling the claims that homeowners made, the settlement agreement that was reached for the class action lawsuit against CertainTeed Horizon shingles marks a major milestone. By the terms of the settlement,

CertainTeed has committed to provide compensation to those claimants who are qualified and who satisfy certain conditions. There is a possibility that the compensation may include cash reimbursement for the expenses of repairs, replacement of faulty shingles, and covering for losses linked with the incident.

Moreover, the settlement details the processes that must be followed to make claims, including the dates and the documents that must be submitted. If homeowners think they are entitled to compensation, they should carefully understand the terms of the settlement and follow the measures that have been explained to guarantee that they obtain the benefits that are rightfully theirs.

Benefits of the Highest Quality for Homeowners Affected

Several possible advantages are available to homeowners whose problems with CertainTeed Horizon shingles have been impacted as a result of the class action settlement. The benefit of receiving financial compensation for the expenses of repair and replacement is one of the most important benefits.

This may help alleviate the financial strain that is connected with these difficulties by providing homeowners with the opportunity to get reimbursement for the expenditures that they have invested in the process of repairing or replacing faulty shingles.

Furthermore, the settlement may give coverage for other losses that are associated with the faulty shingles, such as structural difficulties or damage caused by water. The purpose of this all-encompassing strategy is to address the wider effect that the issue has on the properties of homeowners and to guarantee that they will get sufficient recompense for the compensation they have suffered.

Steps to Help You Navigate the Process of Settlement

Understanding how to navigate the class action settlement process may be difficult; however, if impacted homeowners follow these recommendations, they can guarantee that their experience is as seamless as possible:

Examine the Particulars of the Settlement: Read the settlement agreement with great attention to comprehend the eligibility requirements and the various compensation choices.

Collect Documentation: It is important to gather all of the essential documentation, such as proof of purchase, installation records, and pictures of the damaged shingles.

Promptly Submit Claims: It is important to adhere to the deadlines for reporting claims to prevent losing out on possibilities to get compensation.

Consult an Attorney: If you have any issues or need help with the claims procedure, it is highly recommended that you seek the advice of an attorney.

Maintain Your Knowledge: Ensure that you remain current on any upcoming modifications or changes that are associated with the settlement.

Upcoming Changes and Progress in the Field

There may be changes and developments that might have an impact on homeowners who are impacted by the class action settlement as it moves forward. Making sure that you are up to date on any new information or developments that pertain to the settlement is of the utmost importance.

To ensure that they are informed of any significant modifications, homeowners should make it a habit to monitor official messages from the administrators of the settlement and legal representation frequently.

Conclusion

The settlement reached in the class action lawsuit over CertainTeed Horizon shingles is a major step toward resolving the concerns of homeowners who were significantly impacted. The settlement intends to provide relief to people who have been affected by faulty shingles by alleviating the problems that have been connected with them via the provision of cash compensation as well as help for repairs and replacements.

Homeowners should carefully review the specifics of the settlement, the relevant protocols should be followed to make claims, and homeowners should be informed about any future changes. It is possible that the settlement may not be able to remove the difficulty and expenses that have already been spent, but it does provide a methodical way to resolve the issues and give recompense for those who have been harmed.