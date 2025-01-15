Gifted Healthcare Data Breach Class Action Settlement 2024:Eligibility Details & Upcoming Updates

Over the last several years, there has been a rise in the frequency of data breaches, which have affected a variety of businesses, including the healthcare sector. One of these incidents included Gifted Healthcare, which is a well-known supplier of staffing services for the healthcare industry. A data breach occurred at the organization, which resulted in the exposure of the personal information of thousands of people.

Because of this, a class action lawsuit was brought against the corporation, which ultimately resulted in a settlement being reached. The circumstances behind the data breach, the class action lawsuit, the settlement, and the information that impacted persons need to be aware of are discussed in depth in this article.

At the beginning of the year 2021, Gifted Healthcare was the victim of a considerable data breach that resulted in the exposure of the personal information of a huge number of persons. The security compromise was uncovered after it was revealed that unauthorized access had been gained to the servers of Gifted Healthcare.

Information that was hacked contained sensitive personal data such as names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and, in certain instances, medical information. The information that was compromised comprised these components.

As a means of resolving allegations that it failed to secure patient information from a data breach that occurred in 2021, Gifted Healthcare reached an agreement to settle a class action lawsuit.

Those persons who were notified by Gifted Healthcare of a data breach in 2021 and got a notice of the breach are eligible to receive rewards from the settlement.

In the course of a cyberattack that began on August 25, 2021, and continued until December 10, 2021, it is believed that hackers obtained access to vulnerable patient information. The plaintiffs in the class action complaint about the data leak say that Gifted Healthcare could have averted the intrusion by adequately securing patient data with cybersecurity safeguards.

As a travel nursing firm, Gifted Healthcare assists registered nurses in their search for employment.

However, Gifted Healthcare has agreed to pay an amount that has not been published to settle the data breach class action case. Gifted Healthcare has not acknowledged any wrongdoing.

As a result of the terms of the settlement, members of the class may be eligible to receive compensation of up to $400 for typical costs associated with a data breach. These costs may include bank fees and credit charges.

Additionally, members of the class are eligible to receive compensation for exceptional expenditures, which may amount to up to $4,000 and include losses that were incurred as a consequence of identity theft or fraud. Additionally, in addition to this payment, every member of the class is entitled to credit monitoring and identity theft protection for three years.

Individuals who are members of the class and do not intend to get credit monitoring or compensation for expenses have the option of receiving an alternative cash payout of fifty dollars from the settlement.

The deadline for receiving objections and exclusions is the 20th of May, 2024.

It has been decided that the final approval hearing for the settlement will take place on August 1st, 2024.

To be eligible for settlement compensation, class members need to submit a claim form that is valid by the 16th of September in 2024.

The Class Action Lawsuit

Starting the legal action

As a result of the data leak, those who were impacted started looking for various legal options. A class action lawsuit was launched against Gifted Healthcare, claiming that the firm failed to adopt proper security measures to safeguard the sensitive information of its customers.

The legal suit was filed in the name of the class action lawsuit. The plaintiffs contended that Gifted Healthcare had been irresponsible in its efforts to protect its data, which ultimately resulted in the breach and the subsequent disclosure of personal information.

The procedure of the law

Both parties participated in the presentation of their respective views as the class action case moved forward through the court system. The plaintiffs asserted that Gifted Healthcare ought to be held responsible for the breach because of the company’s inability to safeguard the data effectively.

On the other side, Gifted Healthcare contended that the breach was the product of a sophisticated cyberattack that could have happened to any business. They said that this assault could have occurred to any company.

The agreement to settle the cases

Gifted Healthcare reached a deal in 2023, after protracted talks, to resolve the class action lawsuit that had been filed against them. As part of the settlement, impacted people received monetary compensation, credit monitoring services, and protection against identity theft. The overall amount of the settlement was large, which is a reflection of the seriousness of the breach and the potential damage that may have been caused to the victims.

Eligibility details

The individuals whose personal information was compromised as a result of the data breach are entitled to take part in the settlement. In addition to receiving advice on how to submit a claim, affected people were informed of their eligibility for the promotion. In the settlement agreement, the time for filing claims was spelt out clearly and concisely, and there were possibilities for extensions in exceptional situations.

Fact Check: Distinguishing Between the Truth and Rumors

There is a widespread misunderstanding that every single data breach may be avoided to some degree. The possibility of the breach at Gifted Healthcare might indeed have been lowered if greater security measures had been implemented; nevertheless, it is also true that no system is completely immune to assaults. The fact of the matter is that hackers are always developing new strategies, and even firms that have implemented stringent security processes are susceptible to incurring security breaches.

Another misconception that is associated with class action settlements is the notion that all victims would be awarded substantial monetary compensation. In actuality, the amount of money that each person walks away with from a settlement is contingent upon several different circumstances, such as the overall amount of the settlement and the number of claims that were submitted. Only a small amount of money may be given to people under certain circumstances.

Expectations for the Future and Updates to Come

By the terms of the settlement, Gifted Healthcare has consented to the implementation of extra security measures to avoid any forthcoming breaches. In addition, to ensure that these new rules are followed, the firm will be subjected to frequent audits. Gifted Healthcare will provide affected clients with frequent updates about these efforts, and they should anticipate receiving one.

The present class action lawsuit has been resolved as a result of the settlement; however, it is conceivable that more legal action might be brought against Gifted Healthcare if previously unknown information about the breach becomes public. Those individuals who were impacted by the breach need to be informed about any changes that may occur in these circumstances.

Final Thoughts

The data breach that occurred at Gifted Healthcare serves as a jarring reminder of the significance of cybersecurity, especially in the field of healthcare. The settlement that was reached in the class action case offers some solace to individuals who were harmed,

but it also brings to light the need to maintain vigilance in the protection of personal information. As the nature of cyber attacks continues to grow, people and businesses must take preventative measures to ensure the safety of their data.