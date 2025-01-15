$6M Dodge Ram Diesel Defect Class Action Settlement 2024:Amount Detail & How to submit a claim?

A preliminary settlement has been issued by the $6 million Dodge Ram diesel fault class action settlement 2024. This settlement is for owners of particular Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 cars that have Cummins diesel engines that are troublesome. As part of the deal, Chrysler will only be required to pay $1.2 million, while Cummins will only be required to return $4.8 million if the settlement is finalized.

According to reports, hundreds of thousands of Ram trucks in the United States are equipped with Cummins diesel engines that have a capacity of 6.7 litres. These engines are supposedly in violation of environmental standards, regularly need expensive repairs, and do not achieve the gas efficiency that was promised. Despite Chrysler’s rejection of all accusations, the lawsuit was originally filed in 2017, and it is claimed that the catalytic reduction systems that were installed in the Ram 2500 and 3500 diesel cars between the years 2013 and 2015 did not perform as planned.

$6M Dodge Ram Diesel Defect Class Action Settlement 2024

An agreement has been reached to resolve a class action lawsuit that claimed that some Dodge Ram automobiles were sold with faulty engines. The complaint was filed against Dodge Ram truck models 2500 and 3500 that were equipped with Cummins diesel engines and were manufactured between 2013 and 2015. The plaintiffs claimed that the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems of the vehicles were flawed, which led to a decrease in the vehicles’ overall performance as well as problems with emissions coming from the vehicles.

In the complaint, it was said that the SCR technology, which was supposed to reduce harmful emissions, had not functioned as effectively as it had been promised to do. Because of this, the affected automobiles experienced problems such as a drop in fuel efficiency, a loss of engine power, and increased costs for automobile repairs. The plaintiffs said that these issues had a significant impact on the value of their vehicles as well as the usage they received from them.

A settlement of $6 million was reached between FCA US LLC and Cummins, the engine manufacturer, to bring an end to the legal fight and compensate the lessees and motorists who were affected by the incident. However, they denied any wrongdoing having occurred. The purpose of the payment is to provide relief to those who suffer from engine problems that are connected to the SCR system.

By the terms of the agreement, a pro-rata fund consisting of the settlement amount, which is valued at approximately $100.40 for each vehicle that meets the criteria, will be distributed to members of the class who are qualified. You do not need to file a claim form to get a Cummins 2500 – 3500 Diesel Settlement 2024 Amount.

What is the situation?

To address accusations that some Dodge Ram trucks had serious defects that prohibited them from working as promised and that these issues were not communicated to consumers who leased or bought those specific Dodge Ram automobiles, Dodge has agreed to pay a class action settlement of $6 million. This settlement will conclude the charges that were brought against Mitsubishi.

According to the terms of the settlement, each of the seventeen Ram owners who filed the complaint would receive $5,000 in compensation. As a minimum, the attorneys representing the clients are demanding a sum of $1.8 million in reimbursement for the services they have provided. It has been decided that the final hearing on the case’s fairness will take place on October 10, 2024.

To whom is the settlement open for participation?

Leasing companies and buyers of new Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 trucks equipped with Cummins Diesel engines that were acquired in certain states between November 26, 2014, and July 13, 2016, are eligible to receive settlement rewards.

Settlement amount details

Members of the class who own or lease a van that meets the requirements of the agreement will receive a prorated payment that is expected to be $100.40 per vehicle via the conditions of the agreement. A larger payment will be provided to owners or lessees of several trucks, provided that they have a greater number of vehicles that meet the requirements. By the 21st of August in the year 2024, complaints or requests to exclude certain parties from the agreement must be submitted.

The hearing for the final approval of the settlement is scheduled to take place on October 10, 2024. Without needing a claim form to be completed, class members who choose not to opt-out will be reimbursed automatically. According to projections, the compensation for each qualifying Ram truck will amount to $100.40 per individual.

How to submit a claim?

No $6M Dodge Ram diesel flaw class action settlement 2024 Claim Form needs to be filled if you wish to be included in the Dodge Ram settlement. If you are a party to the Dodge Ram vehicle class action settlement and you have made the decision not to pursue legal action, you will automatically continue to be a member of the class.

As a consequence of this, the only thing you will be required to do is get a check reflecting the proportional fraction of the Settlement Fund that you earned. To avoid having your claim form rejected, you should avoid submitting a settlement claim for compensation if you include any inaccurate information. You acknowledge that you are willing to disclose this information under the threat of being charged with perjury, together with a signed statement asserting that it is accurate.

Your actions would also hurt those individuals who are qualified to receive the class action settlement. Go to the class action administrator’s website, www.2500-3500dieselscrsettlement.com, to find out whether you are qualified for this settlement if you are unclear.

The Upcoming Updates

Because the settlement process is still ongoing, impacted Dodge Ram owners may probably get more updates and information as it becomes available. A few examples of them are:

Deadlines for the Submission of Claims: Deadlines for the submission of claims will be set; thus, consumers who are entitled to compensation should remain informed to guarantee that they get their compensation.

There is a possibility that the results of this settlement may result in further investigations or settlements involving other Dodge or Stellantis vehicles if flaws of a similar kind are discovered.

Improvements to Emissions Compliance Stellantis may adopt improvements to enhance the emissions compliance of their cars, which may result in the recall of vehicles or the installation of software upgrades.

Regulatory Actions: Depending on the results, there may be regulatory actions or penalties imposed on the manufacturer, which may result in further compensation for customers. Both of these outcomes are possible.

Final Thoughts

The settlement of the class action lawsuit against Dodge Ram diesel defects, which was worth $6 million, is a major milestone for truck owners and lessees who were impacted. It provides a means of obtaining compensation and reaching a conclusion without the need to engage in drawn-out legal fights. When it comes to any legal settlement,

it is essential for people who are affected to be informed about the deadlines, eligibility requirements, and any revisions that may occur in the future. This settlement provides consumers who are qualified with the opportunity to guarantee that they obtain the benefits to which they are entitled by following the required measures.