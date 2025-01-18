Poultry Plant Workers Illegally Underpaid: Benefits of Filing a Class Action Lawsuit?

As a result of the filing of a proposed class action lawsuit, which alleges that Perdue, Tyson, and a few other large chicken processors have collaborated to set and decrease plant workers’ salaries, lawyers are now in need of more individuals to come forward to assist in strengthening the case.

To be more specific, it has been asserted that workers who were employed “on the line,” also known as the evisceration or deboning lines, at specific chicken and turkey processing plants between January 2011 and December 2017 were underpaid as a result of the companies’ secret agreements to set wages at artificially low rates rather than competing for employees.

Poultry Plant Workers Illegally Underpaid

The complaint alleges that the Poultry Plant Workers named above carried out a conspiracy to reduce the pay of plant workers while simultaneously increasing their profits in several different ways.

To begin, the complaint claims that the corporations carried out “secret compensation surveys” to evaluate the hourly rates, salaries, and perks that were offered to their employees simultaneously. According to the lawsuit, one yearly survey that a third party carried out was organized in such a manner that it made it simple for the corporations to ascertain “exactly how much each processor paid each worker at each of its plants.” The processors, in addition to sending the yearly survey, also sent additional surveys “directly to one another” and discussed “even more granular compensation information on a non-anonymous basis,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the Poultry Plant Workers took part in yearly “off the books” meetings, which were sessions in which executives of the corporation would choose the compensation of plant workers. According to the lawsuit, these meetings often started with the sharing of corporate data involving hourly earnings, salaries, and perks, and they culminated with talks at “roundtables” to reach a consensus on “optimal and future compensation rates and practices.

” According to the complaint, officials of the corporation also corresponded directly with one another via the use of email and phone calls, and they “extensively discussed, compared, and further suppressed compensation.”

Agri Stats, a firm that the United States Department of Justice has subsequently sued for enabling the sharing of sensitive, non-public information among meat processing companies, is also accused of being involved in the unlawful exchange of compensation data by Poultry Plant Workers. The action also indicates that the Poultry Plant Workers engaged in this illegal exchange.

The complaint argues that even though the monthly reports that Agri Stats supplied were anonymized, the data was “sufficiently granular and disaggregated” in such a way that the Poultry Plant Workers were able to correlate remuneration data to individual processing facilities that were owned by their rivals.

Last but not least, the complaint asserts that the executives of the firms exploited the information that was constantly transferred between the plant managers of the companies to “facilitate the fixing of compensation and monitoring of the conspiracy.” This communication included information regarding earnings, salaries, and perks.

The attorneys think that if the alleged wage-fixing conspiracy had not been in existence, the workers at the facility would have been able to obtain higher pay and benefits at other chicken processors by taking advantage of the opportunity. It is said in the lawsuit that this is especially true since many of the poultry facilities owned by the defendants are located reasonably near to one another. This means that employees could have easily moved employment if they were allowed to do so without any difficulty.

What are the Benefits of Filing a Class Action Lawsuit?

To put a stop to any improper pay practices and assist plant workers in obtaining fair salaries for their labour, a class action lawsuit might be of assistance. In addition, if the action is successful, it may be possible for workers to recoup money that they have lost throughout their employment as a result of the claimed wage-fixing conspiracy.

What You Can Do

The lawyers are interested in hearing from hourly-paid line workers who worked at a poultry processing factory in one of the following states between January 2011 and December 2017 and were employed by one of the corporations named above:

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Final Thoughts

