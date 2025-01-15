$3375 Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit Settlement 2024:Check Eligibility & Payment Dates

Kia and Hyundai, two firms that are a component of the Hyundai Motor Group located in South Korea, have been the targets of legal action. New York City and several other cities have expressed their concerns about a rise in the number of car thefts suspected to be associated with certain automotive models that do not have adequate security measures.

$3375 Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit Settlement 2024

This case is part of a larger group of cities that are concerned about a surge of auto theft that social media has fueled. Videos that were uploaded to social media platforms such as TikTok and other websites demonstrated how to start automobiles by using screwdrivers and USB cords, and these videos quickly gained widespread attention.

The primary reason for this is that certain of the models that Kia and Hyundai marketed in the United States did not come equipped with engine immobilizers. Engine immobilizers are a common feature that has been included in virtually all automobiles since the 1990s and prevent the engine from starting unless the key is present. You may find out the precise amount of compensation that you are eligible to receive from the Kia-Hyundai Class Action lawsuit by scrolling down.

Software Upgrade details

If you own a Class Vehicle and want to have the ability to prevent it from starting without the key, you might be eligible for a free software upgrade. This upgrade is available for certain Class Vehicles in all fifty states and the District of Columbia, except vehicles registered in Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

The software upgrade is not available to you.

A reimbursement offer of up to $300 per vehicle is being made available to Class Members who have vehicles that are not eligible for the Software Upgrade. This reimbursement can be used to purchase and install anti-theft devices such as a steering wheel lock, glass breakage alarm, or other similar devices.

Those who have already received a steering wheel lock from Kia, whether directly, through a dealer, or through law enforcement, are eligible to receive up to $250 per vehicle for the purchase and installation of a glass breakage alarm or other similar anti-theft enhancements. Specific Kia models in the United States, including Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, and Guam, are eligible for claims if they are owned or leased by these individuals.

On the other hand, certain Class Vehicles that are registered in the fifty states and the District of Columbia are not qualified to receive the software upgrade; however, they are eligible to receive compensation from the fund.

The settlement details of the Kia-Hyundai Class Action lawsuit costs $3375.

The major automobile manufacturer Kia-Hyundai is the only one that has stopped producing automobiles with key ignition; from 2021, all of their vehicles have been equipped with pushed button starters. Theft of automobiles has increased drastically over the years, and the primary reason for this is that the majority of the most recent models do not make use of such a mechanism.

Because a thief had been taking advantage of clients by stealing their Kia-Hyundai automobiles, the city of New York launched legal action against a corporation that manufactures automobiles. At the present moment, the court has given a prior agreement to the firm to modify the settlement agreement; the cash will only be distributed to the consumers if the court provides final permission.

The dates’ details for the Kia-Hyundai settlement payments

Kia-Hyundai has agreed to the terms of the settlement and will pay a total of $200 million to the customers who are qualified for the payment. The action, which covers around 9 million people, will be resolved as a result of the settlement. Customers who were impacted by the theft of engine immobilizers are in this category. The greater of $3,375 or 33% of the value for damages to the vehicle or loss/damage of personal goods during such situations.

Kia-Hyundai Settlement Payment dates are still unclear. In February, the business announced that it would soon publish a software update for about 8.3 million American autos without theft prevention immobilizers to help reduce increased car thefts utilizing the popular approach, which went viral on ticktock and numerous other social media sites.

Eligibility for a Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Kia-Hyundai

Additionally, if you are a resident of the United States and you bought any of the models that we mentioned on the list, you are eligible to receive the settlement amount.

Year Car Model 2011-2021 Kia Forte 2021-2022 Kia K5 2011-2020 Kia Optima 2012-2021 Kia Rio 2011-2021 Kia Sedona 2021-2022 Kia Seltos 2011-2022 Kia Sorrento 2020-2022 Kia Soul 2011-2022 Kia Sportage

It is essential to take notice that the Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit does not make any claims for thefts that have occurred in the past or may occur in the future. Customers who have previously purchased a starring well lock from the firm, either via the dealer or through law enforcement, are eligible to get $250 for each car in exchange for purchasing and installing a glass-shattering alarm or theft prevention devices. This offer is valid for a limited time only.

All That We Are Aware Of

A settlement has been reached between the parties engaged in a lawsuit to avoid a lengthy legal process and to provide assistance to individuals who have been harmed. Money and an update to the program are the two forms of compensation that are available. An update to the software is not available to everyone. Following a theft or attempted theft that meets the criteria, you may be eligible to receive up to $375 in insurance deductibles and boosted premiums as a result of purchasing a theft policy.

Customers have the opportunity to get a maximum of $250 for each car if they purchase and install a glass breakage alarm or other theft-prevention equipment from the same manufacturer. In the United States of America, including the United States Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Guam, individuals who own particular Kia models are eligible to enter and make a claim. Some of the cars in the fifty states and the District of Columbia cannot obtain the software update but are eligible for the money from the fund.