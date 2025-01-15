Social Security Disability Benefits Pay Chart 2024: Know SSDI Eligibility & Payment Dates

The greatest amount of money that you can receive from Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) in 2024 is $3,822 per month, which is an increase from the previous maximum of $3,627 in 2023. Although that is a fantastic sum, the majority of individuals will not obtain something like that. Just about $1,537 is the typical amount of Social Security Disability Insurance compensation.

As part of the process of determining how much money you will earn, you will need to determine your main insurance amount (PIA), which is determined by the amount of money that you have contributed to Social Security through prior paycheck instalments. What kind of things should you anticipate? First, let us go through the calculation step by step.

Social Security Disability Benefits Pay Chart 2024

A simple method that does not require the use of a calculator is available for determining the amount of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) that you will receive.

If you sign up for a free account with mySocialSecurity, the Social Security Administration will provide you with an accurate estimate of the amount of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) that you can anticipate receiving every month. (You will be required to create an account regardless of whether or not you want to apply for Social Security Disability Insurance.)

You will be required to authenticate your identification by inputting your personal information and by utilizing face recognition, which requires a camera. The process of setting up your account is a bit of a hassle; it takes around fifteen minutes to complete. On the other hand, it is free, and the information you provide is safe.

You will also be able to view your past income, the number of work credits you have, and the status of your retirement benefits if you have an account with the Social Security Administration. You can enhance your Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payout by correcting any inaccuracies that may be present in your record.

A breakdown of details of the Social Security disability compensation scale

When compared to Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) offers superior monthly benefits. From 2024 onward, the following is a list of the maximum and average monthly payments:

Disability program Average monthly payment Maximum monthly payment Social Security Disability Insurance $1,537 $3,822 Supplemental Security Income $697.89 $943

Where can I find the formula for SSDI?

Your average indexed monthly earnings (AIME) are the first thing that the Social Security Administration (SSA) will determine for you. Your AIME is calculated by taking into account the amount of money you have earned and the amount of Social Security tax that you have paid while you were employed. AIME is what the Social Security Administration uses to calculate your main insurance amount, also known as PIA. The amount of benefits you receive is determined by your PIA.

You should compute your AIME.

To begin the process of computing your average indexed monthly earnings, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will first index your wages. In essence, this indicates that they modify them so that they are reflective of the changes that have occurred in the cost of living over time.

The Social Security Administration considers up to 35 years’ worth of your salary, but due to inflation, a hundred dollars earned twenty years ago is worth more than one hundred dollars now. When your wages are indexed, the Social Security Administration can ensure that your Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payment helps you retain the same standard of living that you enjoy in today’s economy.

After that, the Social Security Administration will calculate an average of your indexed earnings for the work history that spans up to 35 years. Your highest-earning years are the ones that the Social Security Administration chooses to focus on. Therefore, if you have worked and contributed to Social Security for a total of forty years, the AIME will be determined by selecting the thirty-five years in which your earnings were of the highest amount.

At the same time that they determine your AIME, they also determine your primary insurance amount, sometimes known as your PIA.

You should compute your PIA.

By dividing your AIME into three distinct slices, you may calculate the amount of your primary insurance rate. You will receive the first slice in 2024, which will cover your first $1,174 in profits. Earnings that fall between $1,175 and $7,078 are included in the second category. The third portion is responsible for earnings that are greater than $7,078. (In most cases, the dollar thresholds assigned to those portions are raised every year.)

Using the PIA calculation, the following is what your monthly SSDI benefit will be worth in 2024:

in addition to ninety per cent of the first slice (your initial $1,174 of AIME),

32 per cent of the second slice (any AIME falls within the range of $1,175 to $7,078) EXTRA

20% of the third slice (for any AIME that is greater than $7,078)

Rounding down to the next-lowest multiple of $0.10 is what the Social Security Administration does. Additionally, if the result of your PIA computation is $1,358.32, then the amount of your benefit check will be rounded down to $1,358.30.

How much does one receive for disability?

As the Social Security Administration is a federal agency, the calculations presented above are applicable regardless of where in the country you reside. Given that the average salaries and hourly pay of people in different states are different, it is beneficial to be aware of what people in your home state are getting to get a sense of what to anticipate.

The most recent Annual Statistical Report published by the Social Security Administration (SSA) revealed that the average monthly Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefit was $1,489.00. The average for your home state is listed here for your convenience.

State Average monthly payment Alabama $1,454.98 Alaska $1,473.09 Arizona $1,542.92 Arkansas $1,415.43 California $1,524.99 Colorado $1,497.71 Connecticut $1,549.41 Delaware $1,599.97 District of Columbia $1,321.04 Florida $1,521.74 Georgia $1,485.38 Hawaii $1,532.11 Idaho $1,456.79 Illinois $1,495.07 Indiana $1,480.12 Iowa $1,412.23 Kansas $1,439.17 Kentucky $1,446.53 Louisiana $1,421.25 Maine $1,395.33 Maryland $1,542.21 Massachusetts $1,493.30 Michigan $1,508.94 Minnesota $1,475.73 Mississippi $1,416.49 Missouri $1,441.07 Montana $1,407.08 Nebraska $1,391.82 Nevada $1,562.44 New Hampshire $1,528.42 New Jersey $1,648.06 New Mexico $1,398.19 New York $1,540.57 North Carolina $1,483.98 North Dakota $1,388.96 Ohio $1,422.89 Oklahoma $1,423.04 Oregon $1,459.64 Pennsylvania $1,493.44 Rhode Island $1,464.35 South Carolina $1,512.46 South Dakota $1,391.16 Tennessee $1,446.63 Texas $1,463.70 Utah $1,473.63 Vermont $1,398.34 Virginia $1,497.40 Washington $1,494.32 West Virginia $1,465.15 Wisconsin $1,460.01 Wyoming $1,485.89

A guide to increasing your Social Security Disability Insurance payment

Regrettably, the only option to bring your Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payout up is to raise your AIME, which requires you to have worked for at least a year with a higher salary to be considered for your average earnings. Putting in an application for disability benefits is probably not something you should do if you are considering doing so.

However, there are actions that you can take to ensure that you are receiving the maximum amount feasible. It is possible to review your earnings history within your mySocialSecurity account. Fixing the mistake with the Social Security Administration would increase both your AIME and your SSDI payout if you discover any years that are either missing or underreported.