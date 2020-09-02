A recent report published by QMI on building information modeling market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on building information modeling market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for building information modeling during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of building information modeling to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the implementation of BIM helps in better estimation of budgets is expected to drive the growth of building information modeling market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

BIM which is also known as ‘Building Information Modeling’ is an intelligent 3D modeling process or software that gives an architect, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and ability to do their respective jobs efficiently by planning, designing, constructing and managing buildings. This kind of building information modeling software is used in businesses and government projects for planning and designing infrastructures such as water plants, roads, bridges, residents, etc. Implementation of these software helps in a better estimation of the budget.

In recent years, instead of paper-based designing and planning, many had adopted the BIM software which has significantly grown the BIM market. Architectures can now design more efficiently and this tool saves time as well as money. Moreover, many companies are constantly trying to develop a BIM model that can be used for integrating different kinds of modeling systems. Many governments have put regulations in promoting and adapting to BIM systems which have boosted the BIM market in counties like the U.S where they have made it mandatory in universities and private organizations.

Some of the key impact factors:

o Government regulations of adapting to building information modeling software to boost its market

o Implementation of BIM helps in better estimation of budgets

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For building information modeling market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the building information modeling market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of building information modeling market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for building information modeling market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of building information modeling market. The Middle East and Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for building information modeling market.

Companies Covered: Beck Technology, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Synchro Software Ltd, Pentagon Solutions Ltd, Bentley Systems

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Software

o Services

By End-Use:

o Architect/Engineers

o Contractors

o Facilities Manager

By Application:

o Commercial

o Residential

o Industrial

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By End-User

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By End-User

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By End-User

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By End-User

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By End-User

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By End-User

o By Application

