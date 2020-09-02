A recent report published by QMI on content delivery network market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of content delivery network market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for content delivery network during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of content delivery network to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the high growth of the end-use industry in the emerging regions is expected to drive the demand of global content delivery network market during the forecast period. Some of the major end-use industries in the global content delivery network market have been witnessing strong growth in the emerging region such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

A content delivery network helps deliver content at high speed and is very useful for websites that are global and have a high traffic rate. Its main aim is to redirect requests and deliver online content, negotiate and outsource content, and managing services.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The market is segmented into content type, component, provider type, and application. Based on the content type, it is bifurcated into static, and dynamic. Based on component, it is divided into solutions and services. The solutions are further sub-segmented into Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, and Cloud Security.

The web performance optimization solution is more used as it reduces the latency of the pages and speeds up the delivery of the web pages.

By the provider type, it is divided into traditional CDN, telco CDN, cloud CDN, P2P CDN, and others.

The provider type depends on the end-users. Based on the application, it is segmented into media & entertainment, e-commerce, online gaming, e-learning, healthcare services, and enterprises. The media and entertainment industry holds the largest market to offer the best streaming platform for the users

Companies Covered:

o AT&T Inc.

o Ericssion

o Akamai Technologies

o Limelight Netorks

o Highwinds Network Group, Inc.

o CDNetworks

o Internap

o and PeerApp Level3 Communications.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing usage of internet services

o Increase in the use of smartphones and mobile technology

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For content delivery network market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the content delivery network market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of content delivery network market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for content delivery network market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of content delivery network market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for content delivery network market.

Market Segmentation:

By Content-Type:

o Static

o Dynamic

By Component:

o Solutions

o Web Performance Optimization

o Media Delivery

o Cloud Security

o Services

By Provider Type:

o Traditional CDN

o Telco CDN

o Cloud CDN

o P2P CDN

o Others

By Application:

o Media and Entertainment

o E-Commerce

o Online Gaming

o E-learning

o Healthcare Services

o Enterprises

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Component

o By Provider Type

o By Application

Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Component

o By Provider Type

o By Application

Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Component

o By Provider Type

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Component

o By Provider Type

o By Application

Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Component

o By Provider Type

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Type

o By Component

o By Provider Type

o By Application

