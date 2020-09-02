A recent report published by QMI on the automotive smart display market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of automotive smart display market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for automotive smart display during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of the automotive smart display to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the growth in the use of AI in the automotive smart display is expected to drive the growth of the automotive smart display market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

The market for automotive smart display is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to factors like rising demand for better user experience, integration of smartphones with vehicles, also rise in the adoption of automotive displays inside vehicles.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The segment of center stack display is assumed to hold the maximum share of the automotive smart display market, this growth can be attributed to the growing demand of consumers for in-vehicle center stack displays, also due to various benefits such as larger displays, better touch and functional capabilities provided by Center stack display. Center stack touchscreen displays are capable of controlling cabin temperature, can also be controlled by the gesture, they also provide information related to traffic and parking spaces. This type of display also helps in making payments, scheduling appointments, and more, so these are preferred by users of various types of vehicles but mostly light-duty vehicles, then commercial vehicles due to the feature of navigation provided by center stack display.

Another segment that is expected to hold a fair share in the market is 6″-10″ display size, due to increasing demand of consumers for larger display applications, thus inducing manufactures to expand the size of in-vehicle displays, manufacturers are also setting different standards telematics and multimedia functions.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Stable demand for electronics used by consumers

o Growing demand for related vehicles

o Growth in the use of AI in the automotive smart display

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For the automotive smart display market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the automotive smart display market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of the automotive smart display market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the automotive smart display market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors in the growth of the automotive smart display market. The Middle East and the Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the automotive smart display market.

Companies Covered: Robert Bosch GmbH , Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Delphi Automotive PLC, Kyocera Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, AU Optronics, Japan Display Inc., Pioneer Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Advanced Instrument Cluster Display

o Center Stack Touchscreen Display

o Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen Display

o Others

By Display Size:

o 3″-5″

o 6″-10″

o 7.4 >10″

By Display Technology:

o Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

o Thin-film Transistor Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)

o Others

By Level of Autonomous Driving:

o Conventional

o Semi-Autonomous

By Vehicle Type:

o Light Duty Vehicle (LDV)

o Heavy Duty Vehicle (HDV)

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Display Size

o By Display Technology

o By Level of Automation Driving

o By Vehicle Type

Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Display Size

o By Display Technology

o By Level of Automation Driving

o By Vehicle Type

Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Display Size

o By Display Technology

o By Level of Automation Driving

o By Vehicle Type

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Display Size

o By Display Technology

o By Level of Automation Driving

o By Vehicle Type

Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Display Size

o By Display Technology

o By Level of Automation Driving

o By Vehicle Type

Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Type

o By Display Size

o By Display Technology

o By Level of Automation Driving

o By Vehicle Type

