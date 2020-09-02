A recent report published by QMI on veterinary dental equipment market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of veterinary dental equipment market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for veterinary dental equipment during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of veterinary dental equipment to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the global veterinary dental equipment market is expected to promise high growth owing to increasing growth in the population of animals in recent years. Increasing demand from End-Use industries including (veterinary hospitals, veterinary private clinics, veterinary educational institutes, dental homecare settings) is expected to drive the growth of the global veterinary dental equipment market.

Companies Covered:

o iM3

o Henry Schein Inc.

o Dentalaire Products International

o Midmark Corporation

o Dispomed

o MAI Animal Health

o Cislak manufacturing

o Integra LifeSciences Corporation

o Acteon Group

o TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd

o Eickemeyer

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Veterinary dentistry is a type of specialty service that is dedicated specifically to the oral health of animals. Efficient instrumentation and dental operatory facilities are a must for all the veterinarians that are practicing dentistry.

The Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market is segmented into, product type, animal group, and end-users.

By the product type, the segmentation is Equipment, hand instruments, consumables, and adjuvants. Based on the equipment the further sub-segmentation is dental stations: mobile cart dental stations, countertop dental stations, wall-mounted dental stations; dental x-ray systems: stationary, mobile; powered units: ultrasonic scalers and micromotors, dental handpieces; lasers; electrosurgical units. The hand instruments are further classified as dental elevators, dental probes, extraction forceps, curettes & scalers, retractors, dental luxators, and others while the consumables are segmented further as dental supplies, prophy products, and others. The large part of the product segment is covered by equipment as the pay for veterinarians is rising, which leads to higher adoption of better dental equipment.

On the basis of the animal group, the bifurcation is companion animals and large animals. The companion animal segment is growing at a rapid pace as the number of companion animals has been increasing steadily, which has resulted in a growth in care expenditure, and a high prevalence of dental issues in the animals.

Based on the end-users, it is divided into veterinary hospitals, veterinary private clinics, veterinary educational institutes, and dental homecare settings. There has been a rise in veterinary hospitals globally, due to a demand for better and modern veterinary facilities.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market are:

o Growth in the population of animals

o Rising disposable income of the people

Important Developments:

o In 2018, Dispomed (US) revealed their latest dental veterinary unit called Highdent Quattro Plus

o In 2018, Eickemeyer (Germany) got into a partnership with Central CPD (UK) so as to connect with the practitioners with their training programs and promotion of their equipment

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For veterinary dental equipment market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the veterinary dental equipment market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions as they have an established healthcare infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is estimated to drive demand for veterinary dental equipment market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a high CAGR for veterinary dental equipment market. The APAC region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand for healthcare solutions in the recent years. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for veterinary dental equipment market.

