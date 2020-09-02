A recent report published by QMI on transdermal drug delivery market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of transdermal drug delivery market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for transdermal drug delivery during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of transdermal drug delivery to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the transdermal drug delivery system market is expected to promise high growth owing to the increasing demand for non-invasive treatment in recent years. Increasing demand from end-use industries including Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics is expected to drive the growth of the transdermal drug delivery system market. This market has witnessed a number of key developments by major companies including Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Mylan, UCB, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson, Endo International with a focus on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. Developing regions including the Asia Pacific and the Middle East have been among the high potential markets with high growth in some of the key economies. The transdermal drug delivery system is a form of a dosage that is applied directly to the skin to deliver the drug at a carful pace to the blood. This method of delivering drugs is the most systemic and indigenous process.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The transdermal drug delivery market is segmented based on the type, application, and end-users.

Based on the type the market is bifurcated into patches and semisolids. The patches segment for transdermal drug delivery is expected to grow. As these have various benefits such as improved bioavailability, reduced dosage frequency, reduction in the adverse effects and input termination by patch removal.

Based on applications, the segmentation is Pain Management, Central Nervous System Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Hormonal Applications, and Other Applications. The pain management segment has been leading and is anticipated to continue growing as there is a high incidence of chronic pains globally due to the poor posture of the people and various other occurrences. Also, the availability of transdermal drugs for the use of pain management has been growing steadily.

By the end-users, the segmentation is Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics. There have been an increase in the geriatric population, a rise in incidences of self-administration of medication at homes, and a demand for cost-effective drug administration.

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

o Growing demand for non-invasive treatment

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For transdermal drug delivery market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the transdermal drug delivery market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions as they have an established healthcare infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is estimated to drive demand for transdermal drug delivery market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions. The North America region is the leading region in the market for transdermal drug delivery systems. This is due to the various factors such as an increase in the incidence of targeted diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, CNS disorders, and chronic pain. The numerous research activities being conducted relating to transdermal drug delivery systems have also been a major driving factor.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a high CAGR for transdermal drug delivery market. The APAC region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand for healthcare solutions in the recent years. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for transdermal drug delivery market.

