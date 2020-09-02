A recent report published by QMI on tigecycline market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of tigecycline market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for tigecycline during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of tigecycline to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the tigecycline market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as skin & soft tissue infections, complicated intra-abdominal infections, and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia during the forecast period. Tigecycline is an antibiotic that is used to cure various bacterial infections. It exhibits the bacteriostatic activity due to the interaction of aminoacyl-tRNA with the A site of the ribosome by binding to the 30S ribosomal.

Due to the rising cases of skin infections caused by bacteria such as the escherichia coli and enterococcus faecalis, the demand for tigecycline is increasing.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The global tigecycline market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into gram positive bacteria and gram negative bacteria. Gram positive bacteria are used to target skin infections, which are generally caused by bacteria such as escherichia coli and enterococcus faecalis. However, gram negative bacteria include bacterium escherichia coli, which is fatal to humans and usually causes liver dysfunction or other intestinal infections. Thus, gram positive bacteria are widely used to cure abdominal infections.

Based on application, the market has been divided into skin & soft tissue infections, complicated intra-abdominal infections, and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Tigecycline is used widely for skin and soft tissue infections, as these infections are on the surface of the skin and the dosage of tigecycline required is not very strong.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand for tigecycline as an antibiotic

o Rising cases of medical conditions such as leukaemia and liver dysfunctions

o An increasing number of skin infections caused by various bacteria such as escherichia coli and enterococcus faecalis

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Pfizer

2. Hisun Pharma

3. Hansoh Pharma

4. Jiagsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical

5. HICIN Pharma

6. Abbott Laboratories

7. Amgen

8. Astrazeneca

9. Johnson & Johnson

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For tigecycline market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the tigecycline market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions as they have an established healthcare infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is estimated to drive demand for tigecycline market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a high CAGR for tigecycline market. The APAC region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand for healthcare solutions in the recent years. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for tigecycline market.

