A recent report published by QMI on phytase market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of phytase market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for phytase during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of phytase to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the phytase market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about benefits of phytase, as it helps the poultry and swine to digest the phytate-bound phosphorus, which is already present in plants. Phytase is every type of enzyme, which catalyzes the hydrolysis present in the phytic acid. Phytase improves the digestion of carbohydrates, dietary minerals, and amino acids. There is a huge demand for phytase, as it decreases feed cost and helps to advance animal performance.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The global phytase market has been segmented into type and application.

Based on type, the market has been divided into granular phytases, powder phytases, liquid phytases, and thermostable phytases. Powder and granular type of phytases are widely used, as they are economical as well as easily available.

Based on the application, the market has been divided into animals, aquaculture, and others. The animal application segment is further divided into poultry, swine, ruminant, and others.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. BASF

2. DuPont

3. DSM

4. AB Enzymes

5. Beijing Smistyle

6. VTR

7. Jinan Tiantianxiang (TTX)

8. Huvepharma

9. Novozymes

10. Vland Biote

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in animal husbandry

o Growth of the aquaculture sector

o Increasing awareness about benefits of phytase, as it helps the poultry and swine to digest the phytate-bound phosphorus, which is already present in plants

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For phytase market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the phytase market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions as they have an established healthcare infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is estimated to drive demand for phytase market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a high CAGR for phytase market. The APAC region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand for healthcare solutions in the recent years. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for phytase market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Granular Phytases

o Powder Phytases

o Liquid Phytases

o Thermostable Phytases

By Applications:

o Animals

o Poultry

o Swine

o Ruminant

o Others

o Aquaculture

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Application

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Market size estimation of the global phytase market on a regional and global basis

o The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

o Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

